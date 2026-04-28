Leeds Rhinos have granted Hull FC permission to keep Harry Newman for a third successive game – with the centre set to feature for the Black and Whites again this weekend.

Newman has impressed during his two games with Hull so far, featuring in their defeat to St Helens before excelling in their huge win against Castleford Tigers last week.

Leeds have an incredibly fresh squad, with the Rhinos keeping many of their key men fit during the opening weeks of the campaign. Jack Bird had forced his way in front of Newman after his arrival from the NRL, leaving Newman on the fringes at AMT Headingley after featuring in every minute of every game last season.

The Black and Whites are not back in action until Sunday when they host newly-promoted Toulouse – but Love Rugby League can reveal that Newman will be in the Hull side that takes to the field once again after it was agreed to keep him for at least another week.

With Hull having no game next weekend due to the Challenge Cup semi-finals, that will allow all parties to have a wider and more considered discussion about the prospect of a longer loan as the season settles into a rhythm.

Newman is set to leave Leeds at the end of this season after agreeing a deal to join new NRL side Perth Bears in 2027. Brad Arthur has insisted the England international still has a role to play with the Rhinos before leaving, saying the door remains ajar for him to come back into the picture with the club.

But for at least another week, Newman will be playing in the colours of Hull after it was confirmed he would be sticking around with Andy Last’s side as they look to make it back-to-back victories in Super League.