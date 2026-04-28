5 Leeds Rhinos stars loaned out as forward joins Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed five loan deals, with forward Tom Nicholson-Watton the new one among the quintet as he links up with fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers on a week-by-week basis.

Nicholson-Watton, 23, has 11 first-team appearances to his name for Leeds: including two made earlier this season against Widnes Vikings and Leigh Leopards.

But having fallen down the pecking order as the Rhinos’ squad returned to full strength, he has instead had to drop into the Championship for game time, donning a shirt three times this term for Hunslet.

Now, Leeds have managed to find him some game time at Super League level with Castleford.

He joins the Tigers ahead of their clash against Hull KR on Thursday night, and will feature at Craven Park: with the potential of extending his loan thereafter.

5 Leeds Rhinos stars loaned out as forward Tom Nicholson-Watton joins Castleford Tigers

Leeds have also confirmed extensions to the loans of both Harry Newman and Jeremiah Mata’utia at Hull FC.

Having joined FC on a week-to-week basis, England international Newman and off-season recruit Mata’utia have both represented the Airlie Birds over the last fortnight.

The pair will remain with them for Sunday’s home game against Toulouse Olympique.

Young forward Ben Littlewood meanwhile will remain with York Knights for a third week on the spin as Mark Applegarth’s side travel to St Helens on Friday night.

Littlewood played twice for Leeds earlier this year, including an appearance against Hull KR in Las Vegas, but has not been selected by Brad Arthur since having spent time on loan at Hunslet before linking up with York earlier this month.

Rounding things off, Joe Butterfield’s loan at Hunslet has also been extended for another week.

Playing the first game time at senior level of his career, he has so far featured three times for the Parksiders in 2026 and scored his first try against Oldham earlier this month.

This wekend, he will form part of their squad as they host Workington Town.