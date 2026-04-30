Castleford Tigers coach unpicks Hull KR thumping as fresh injuries revealed

Castleford boss Ryan Carr put his side’s lack of fight in their heavy defeat at Hull KR down to a lack of confidence, with the Tigers suffering more injury blows to compound their woes.

The Tigers were thrashed 50-6 at Craven Park on Thursday, with their only points of the night coming via a consolation try from Krystian Mapapalangi in the last minute of the contest to spare the blushes of being nilled.

It’s the second week on the spin Carr’s side have shipped 50 after doing so at home against Hull FC last weekend, and the third already this season having been thumped 72-6 at Warrington Wolves back in March.

Now, Cas have won just three of their opening ten Super League games this term, with only Huddersfield Giants and Toulouse Olympique enduring worse starts to the year.

‘We’re low on confidence and that happens when you’re not winning games’

Carr delivered a scathing assessment after last weekend’s heavy home defeat to Hull FC, and while his review of Thursday night’s loss against KR wasn’t as downbeat, he still made no secret of where his side’s issues lie.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Tigers head coach admitted: “It (fight) is lacking when we get down, we’re low on confidence and that happens when you’re not winning games, everything just feels like it’s coming up on you at the same time.

“I did feel like we fought in the second half, but my most disappointing part of tonight was the six tries (conceded) on fifth tackle.

“I feel like if we stop those, you give yourself a chance.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t feel we could fight through it. I’m not going to stop fighting, I’m asking them (the squad) to fight.

“We’re going to get through this, it’s tough right now and it hurts right now for us as a town, but we’ve got to work our way through it. The only way out of it is hard work.”

Carr has promised change a number of times already this term having taken charge during the off-season, with his squad still being moulded.

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and Tyler Dupree both made their debuts against KR having arrived on permanent deals during the week, while hooker Brad Dwyer also featured on a one-week loan deal from Championship outfit Salford RLFC.

Change has been a constant throughout the campaign so far, and that may not be any different when they return to action in a fortnight against York Knights, with more injuries picked up.

Carr detailed: “A few of those changes (to the squad) were forced through injury, we’re up to our eighth hooker (of the year) tonight.

“Alex Mellor picked up a hammy injury, he had to come off, and we’ve got a couple of head knocks again.

“Change will have to come through adversity with injury, but we’ve got two weeks now to get ourselves ready for York.”