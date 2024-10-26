Samoa predicted team v England includes new Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC signings

Samoa are heading to the northern hemisphere looking to prove their World Cup semi-final victory against England was no flash in the pan, and they’ve announced a star-studded team to do the job.

Despite the notable absences of Brian To’o and Stephen Crichton, four-time NRL Premiership winner Jarome Luai will lead a team full of Samoan superstars into battle over this two-match Test series with the likes of Blaize Talagi, Jeremiah Nanai, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Izack Tago all included.

In Super League interest, Ricky Leutele and John Asiata have also been named in the squad after an impressive name with Leigh Leopards, whilst new Leeds Rhinos signing Keenan Palasia is likely to feature for Ben Gardiner’s side.

But, with so many talented players in the squad, how will they look in the opening Test? Well, here is our best bet at a potential Samoa side to face England in Wigan on Sunday afternoon.

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Former New Zealand dual-code international Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has made a huge call to switch allegiance from the Kiwis and represent his birth nation Samoa this year, and he should come straight in at fullback.

He hasn’t had a straightforward return to rugby league following a brief spell in union, but he is a real X-factor player when on song and could be vital in this series. The New Zealand Warriors star brings heaps of Test experience too, with 2o caps to his name for New Zealand in league, plus three to his name for the All Blacks in union, too.

2. Jeral Skelton

The 25-year-old boasts a big frame, standing at 6ft 3in and weighing 104kg. His yardage carries will no doubt be crucial for Samoa against a physical England side.

Skelton has four tries in eight games for Canterbury Bulldogs over the last two seasons and has recently joined Wests Tigers on a two-year contract from 2025. He will be hoping to make his international debut for Samoa this autumn.

3. Blaize Talagi

The Penrith Panthers-bound youngster has taken the NRL by storm this season, and will be a real threat in this Samoan side this autumn. The 19-year-old made 20 appearances for Parramatta in his maiden professional campaign and notched a steady haul of 11 tries in the process.

He is such an explosive attacking threat out wide, and will cause the England defence some serious issues if afforded an inch of space. Watch out for him.

4. Izack Tago

Four-time NRL Premiership winner Izack Tago should feature in the other centre spot this autumn, and could be a real gem in their already loaded backline. The centre made 26 appearances for the four-peat Panthers this season, notching 10 tries in the process, but he was a real presence in their attack throughout the season.

He has HUGE boots to fill in the form of Stephen Crichton, but he’s done it already for Penrith this year by becoming their star centre so there’s no reason he can’t do it again for Samoa.

5. Deine Mariner

Brisbane Broncos winger Deine Mariner enjoyed a fine breakthrough season this year, and he looks to be in-line for a call into the Samoan starting line-up as a result.

The 21-year-old made 21 appearances for the Broncos in 2024, but he showed a keen eye for the whitewash with 17 tries to his name. He is also still in his early professional career, but will be willing to prove a point at the highest level against England.

6. Anthony Milford

Forever linked with a Super League switch, Dolphins half-back Anthony Milford will likely attract plenty of interest from English fans this autumn.

He had a tough time of it this year, and spent the bulk of 2024 playing in the Queensland Cup with Central Queensland Capras, but he brings a wealth of experience to this Samoa side. Milford has over 200 NRL appearances to his name, and has also won 13 caps for his country to date.

7. Jarome Luai

The superstar of this Samoan side is captain Jarome Luai, and he will need to be on his best form if they hope to stun England again. Luai has just come off the back of a fourth-successive NRL Grand Final triumph with Penrith and has been playing arguably some of his best rugby as he looked to end his time with them on a high ahead of his move to Wests Tigers.

He also brings so much top-level experience to the squad, with 11 Samoa caps and 10 State of Origin appearances for New South Wales to his name, and his title-winning mentality could be huge for his nation this autumn.

8. Francis Molo

Experienced front-rower Francis Molo joins cousin Milford in this Samoan side, and he is yet another experienced head in the team. Molo has 138 NRL appearances to his name across spells with Brisbane, North Queensland Cowboys and now St George Illawarra Dragons, and this will be valuable to a young squad.

He has also won three caps for Samoa to date, and featured for Queensland on two occasions in State of Origin.

9. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Manly Sea Eagles hooker Gordon Chan Kum Tong is the likely starter at nine for Samoa and it’s a great chance for the 22-year-old to show what he can do at the highest level.

Tong made 10 appearances for Manly in 2024 but is still yet to fully break through and become a regular starter at the club. Despite this, he has impressed in the New South Wales Cup with Blacktown Workers, notching three tries in his 11 appearances in reserve grade.

He has also been involved with the Samoan side for the past year, and this is another good opportunity to stake his case to be part of the long-term plan.

10. Keenan Palasia

Leeds Rhinos-bound Keenan Palasia will get to give Super League fans a taste of what’s to come in 2025 this series, and this should get Leeds fans very excited.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been a mainstay in the Titans side this season, with 15 appearances in 2024, however, he is a hugely powerful athlete and will look to dominate the England pack. He also has three caps to his name after making his Test debut in 2022.

11. Jeremiah Nanai

Former Dally M Rookie of the Year, Jeremiah Nanai, comes into the back-row in this Samoan side following his switch of allegiance from Australia, who he helped win the World Cup with in 2022. The North Queensland Cowboys ace already has experience beyond his age, with 63 NRL appearances to his name to date, and he is an integral part of the Cowboys pack.

He also has international caps to his name with the Kangaroos, and has also made eight State of Origin appearances for Queensland since 2022. Nanai will likely be an important part of Gardiner’s side this series, so watch this space.

12. Shawn Blore

Melbourne Storm forward Shawn Blore will likely join Nanai in the back-row, and he comes into the Test series in red-hot form. Blore was a regular for the Storm on their march to the Minor Premiership title in 2024, and made 24 appearances in his maiden campaign for the club.

This is also a huge chance for him to prove he can be a Test player too, as he is in line to win his first caps for Samoa.

13. John Asiata

Former Leigh Leopards skipper John Asiata is one of three Super League players part of the Samoa squad this autumn, and fans in the UK know how talented he is. Asiata has been at the heartbeat of the Leigh side in the past few years, and his return to full fitness this season was a big part of their run to the semi-finals.

The Hull FC-bound forward has not featured for Samoa since 2017 and has since represented Tonga at Test level too, but either way he will be a quality addition to the squad.

Bench: Jazz Tevaga, Terrell May, Lazarus Vaalepu, Luciano Leilua

