Whilst we might still be in the midst of a gripping 2024 season, teams will now start to be looking ahead to the 2025 campaign and where they can improve their squads.

The likes of Catalans Dragons, Hull KR and Hull FC have already made some stellar signings building into next year, and it’s also expected to be a busy window for other teams like Leeds Rhinos.

But where does each club need to bring in some extra reinforcements? Do certain clubs need to bring in some more depth to their squad, or who needs to attract a world beater to help them climb the table? Well, Love Rugby League has had a scan around the competition to find the one area each Super League team needs to strengthen ahead of the 2025 season.

Castleford Tigers: Prop

Craig Lingard’s side have been pretty thread bare in a lot of places this season given their injury record, but they desperately need to recruit a prop heading into 2025.

They have had to turn to many makeshift options in their middle unit this season, with the likes of Joe Westerman and Nixon Putt deputising in this position, and whilst things have become more settled at the back-end of the season they could still do with at least two, if not three, other props to give them a decent unit and allow for more rotation throughout the season.

This is an absolute must for Castleford Tigers ahead of 2025.

Catalans Dragons: Hooker

It seems Catalans Dragons have built a ridiculous team for next season; however, they are still in need of a hooker following the departure of Michael McIlorum to Hull KR.

As it currently stands, Les Dracs would likely have to shift either Ben Garcia or Arthur Mourgue into the hooking role, but neither are recognised nines and have only a handful of appearances in this role between them.

It will be tricky for them given they’re at full capacity on the quota front, but there are some decent hookers across the league who could make an impact in Perpignan.

Huddersfield Giants: Back-row

It was actually pretty hard picking where Huddersfield Giants needed to recruit, given there hasn’t been a mass exodus from the John Smith’s, but a top-level back-rower could add some serious firepower to their squad.

Sam Hewitt has come into his own this season, granted, and they should be able to call on Jack Murchie again more regularly in 2025, but bringing in a new back-rower could transform their pack into a proper attacking weapon and allow them to compete with the strongest teams in the league.

READ NEXT: Hull KR and Wigan Warriors the big winners in quota rule change as every newly exempt player revealed

Hull FC: Half-back

Hull FC have made some brilliant signings ahead of 2025, including in the halves with Jordan Abdul, but with Jake Trueman looking increasingly likely to leave the MKM Stadium they need to bring in another half-back.

The Airlie Birds were heavily linked with Lachlan Lam; however, this has fallen through with the Leigh Leopards boss – and Lachlan’s father – Adrian Lam confirming the former Lance Todd Trophy winner will remain with the Leopards in 2025. This saga proves they are still in the market for another half-back though, and could again dip into the market to bring one in ahead of John Cartwright’s arrival

Hull KR: Prop

One of the busiest clubs in the market ahead of 2025, but Hull KR could still do with some extra depth in the pack.

The Robins have already picked up Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ahead of next year, and Jai Whitbread has made a great impact since joining from Wakefield too on top of the already solid pack they had; but some extra depth options in the pack could allow them to have a proper rotation throughout the year which in turn could help the players play to their full capacity.

Again, this isn’t a desperate need for a front-rower, but you can never have too many props.

Leeds Rhinos: Prop

Leeds have conducted some brilliant business in recent years, but the one thing that has alluded them so far is a monster prop forward.

The Rhinos pack has taken some fairly public bashings this season, but a new prop could be the thing that unlocks their true potential. Sam Lisone is used to great effect from the bench, but outside of that Leeds don’t have a genuine wrecking ball, but it could transform their attack if they got someone similar in. Sam Eseh made a great impact during his loan spell from Wigan this year, and if Leeds looked to add another front-rower to the squad he could be a good option.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leeds Rhinos weigh up move for NRL veteran as 2025 recruitment plans take shape

Leigh Leopards: Centre

Leigh Leopards are losing their players left right and centre – mainly to Hull FC – but the one area they desperately need to recruit in is the centres.

Ed Chamberlin has already headed to Hull FC this year and Zak Hardaker is also headed to the MKM Stadium next year too. Add into the the departure of Ricky Leutele, who is also expected to be playing elsewhere in 2025, and you have quite the centre crisis on your hands.

The Leopards know what quality centres can do to an attack, after all the form of Hardaker and Leutele helped them claim the Challenge Cup last year, and their attack in particular flourishes when you have two dynamic, quick centres on both edges. They need to bring in some more firepower into their centre ranks next year if they want to keep up with the rest of the play-off chasing pack.

London Broncos: Half-back

The Broncos squad is being dismantled before our eyes, but they need to find at least one new half-back for next season.

Jimmy Meadows is already confirmed to be heading to Bradford Bulls, Oli Leyland – who can play both stand-off and fullback – is also understood to be heading to Warrington Wolves at the end of the campaign and Jack Campagnolo is also without a new deal heading into the 2025 season.

They desperately need to resolve their half-back issues if they want to make a good fist of it in whatever division they are in next year.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Warrington Wolves star left unable to eat and sleep after revealing details of gruesome injury

Salford Red Devils: Prop

Salford are known for their free-flowing, sharp attack, but the addition of a front-rower could add a new dynamic to their squad.

The departure of King Vuniyayawa has left them pretty low of options in the middles ahead of next season, with Brad Singleton and Jack Ormondroyd the current front-row options at Paul Rowley’s disposal ahead of next season.

Both players will also be 32 next year, so it could be a good move to bring in a younger prop who could learn from the pair next year whilst also taking a lot of the load off them too.

READ NEXT: Salford Red Devils recruitment update as latest 2025 plans revealed

St Helens: Wing

You can argue St Helens need to make plenty more signings, given their injury record this year, but wing seems to be a problematic issue for the Saints heading into 2025.

Tommy Makinson is leaving the club to join Catalans Dragons, and whilst Waqa Blake could stay on, Jon Bennison is out of contract at the end of the season and Tee Ritson has been starved of meaningful game-time this year and has had to get minutes on dual registration with Swinton Lions.

A star winger could help take the Saints attack up another gear in 2025, especially with Lee Briers heading to the club as assistant coach, but they need to recruit quickly with the likes of Catalans and Hull KR leading the charge for outside backs.

Warrington Wolves: Half-back

Sam Burgess already has some decent halves at his disposal, but with Josh Drinkwater confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of the season they have room to bring someone else in.

A clever move could be to bring in an experienced half-back in almost as a mentor for the likes of Leon Hayes – who has impressed this season when utilised – or even the aforementioned Leyland – who is understood to be heading to the Halliwell Jones in 2025 – as this could allow them to still have a quality player in the side but still allow the younger players in the squad to flourish and learn off two quality players.

Wigan Warriors: Fullback

Wigan’s squad is fully loaded already, but the injury to Jai Field this year has proved they are pretty bare at fullback without him, and they could look to bring in a back-up.

Ryan Hampshire is out of contract at the end of the season and could be heading for the exit door, and whilst Zach Eckersley has featured there to good effect, he is more of a centre than a fullback.

Again, this isn’t a call to replace Jai Field, but some extra depth at 1 could be a very clever bit of business from Matt Peet.

READ NEXT: Super League club launch play for Jake Granville as potential suitors for hooker revealed