Huddersfield Giants are keen on an ambitious move to bring North Queensland Cowboys hooker Jake Granville to the club in 2025, Love Rugby League has learned.

The Cowboys confirmed earlier this month that Granville would leave the NRL side after ten seasons with the club, in which he has made over 200 appearances and become an icon of the club in the process.

They revealed that Granville had indicated a desire to continue his career overseas in 2025, immediately putting Super League clubs on notice.

And Love Rugby League understands the Giants are keen to pursue a possible deal for the 35-year-old hooker as they piece together their squad plans for 2025.

Still without a head coach after Ian Watson’s dismissal earlier in the year, Huddersfield are beginning to press ahead with their transfer plans, with a hooker near the top of their priority list.

Current number nine Adam Milner looks set to leave the club after it was revealed earlier this year that Huddersfield had decided against activating an option in his contract for 2025.

They do have Thomas Deakin under contract for next year but are keen for a more senior option to complement Deakin in the hooking department, which has led them to speaking with Granville about a possible move.

Huddersfield have at least two quota spaces available – and that could change even further in the weeks ahead. Luke Yates has already left the club for Warrington, while Esan Marsters will join Salford Red Devils in 2025.

Seb Ikahihifo is under contract for next year but Love Rugby League revealed earlier this year that he was attracting interest from Championship side Halifax Panthers regarding a move for 2025.

Centre Kevin Naiqama is also off-contract meaning that Huddersfield could potentially have as many as four quota spots available to enter the market with.

And they are exploring the prospect of using one of those spots on Granville, who is keen on a move to Super League and wants to continue playing despite the fact he will turn 36 next February.

Sky Sports also revealed last week that they were monitoring a possible deal for Leigh Leopards centre Ricky Leutele, in a move which would bring the centre back to the club.

