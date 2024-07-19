Huddersfield Giants forward Seb Ikahihifo is attracting interest from Championship side Halifax Panthers in regards to a possible move for 2025, Love Rugby League has learned.

Ikahihifo has already been linked with a move to the Championship next year. Reports earlier this season suggested Bradford Bulls were among his suitors – interest which was very real on the Bulls’ behalf.

But with Bradford bringing in Franklin Pele mid-season – a deal they hope they can extend into 2025 – the Panthers have stepped up their interest in the forward about a possible move for 2025.

Nothing has been signed off, Love Rugby League has been told, but the Panthers are interested in taking on a player with a wealth of Super League experience.

The 33-year-old has spent almost a decade in Super League ever since first arriving at Huddersfield in 2016.

He has made over 100 appearances for the Giants, and in 2017, earned selection into the Super League Dream Team for his performances with the club.

However, in 2020 he made the switch to Salford Red Devils on loan, a short-term deal which eventually lasted two seasons.

While at Salford, he played in a Challenge Cup final in their defeat to Leeds in the 2020 season before returning to the Giants in 2022.

However, with his contract up at the end of this season and a new deal in West Yorkshire appearing increasingly unlikely, clubs outside of Super League have turned their attention to the prop.

Halifax are among them as they look to improve on a disappointing first season under Liam Finn, and are keen to bring Ikahihifo to the club for the 2025 campaign.

