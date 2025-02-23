Leigh player ratings as overseas star inspires Leopards to victory against Huddersfield Giants

Sunday afternoon saw Leigh Leopards beat Huddersfield Giants at the Leopards’ Den, securing a 24-10 victory on home soil in a game which was tightly-contested for large parts.

Live from the press box, these are our Leopards ratings…

David Armstrong – 8

A game of many errors, particularly in the first half, included a knock on from Armstrong early on. The Australian ace proved once again just why there are people tipping him for Man of Steel with his second half try and assist, though. Few in the competition have pace to burn like him, and it led to a tremendous finish in the corner.

Keanan Brand – 7

It was the opposite way round for Brand, who shone in the first half and got the game’s opening try, but then went quieter come the restart. The second 40 did see him earn the penalty which put Leigh in front for the first time, though. A good showing overall.

Umyla Hanley – 5

Hanley’s afternoon was a relatively quiet one. Stronger in defence than attack.

Tesi Niu – 7

Tonga international Niu had a livelier first half than second on the whole, but grabbed his first Super League try late on with a great supporting run which has notched him up to a seven. He earned a much-needed penalty to relieve some pressure midway through the first 40, too.

Bailey Hodgson – 6

Hodgson was handed a Leigh debut in the absence of the injured Josh Charnley, and didn’t let anyone down. He’ll be pleased with his overall showing, but definitely room for improvement. Easy to forget he only turned 22 in September having had that stint Down Under.

Gareth O’Brien – 8

It’s normally O’Brien playing second fiddle to half-back partner Lachlan Lam in terms of the spotlight, but it’s the Warringtonian who deserves the accolades today. He was excellent in the second half, and both of his assists were impressive, the double pump pass to tee up Armstrong really nice. Four from six from the kicking tee.

Lachlan Lam – 6

PNG ace Lam got a quality assist of his own to tee up Brand for the game’s opening try, and did well to successfully challenge one of Marcus Griffiths’ decisions late on in the first half. There was nothing wrong with his game beyond that, but O’Brien definitely shone brighter than he did on the day.

Owen Trout – 6

A run-of-the-mill performance from Trout with a couple of decent stints, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. He’s come on leaps and bounds since joining Leigh from Huddersfield ahead of the 2024 campaign/

Brad Dwyer – 6

The same can be said for Dwyer, who seems to do exactly what Leigh need him to do most weeks. He’s become the starting 9 now, tiring opponents out ready for Edwin Ipape to enter the field. He did just that again today.

Robbie Mulhern – 7

There were two knock ons from Mulhern in the first half, but he more than made up for those. His charging runs all over the field helped to lay the platform for Adrian Lam’s side, as usual, and he helped the Leopards’ pack to dominate in the second half. A well-earned rest came his way with 20 minutes remaining.

Frankie Halton – 6

Halton is another of those mainstays in the Leigh team that just does his job well most weeks. It’s his back-row partner who we’re crediting today, though…

Ethan O’Neill – 8

If we designated a man-of-the-match, O’Neill would definitely be receiving it today. His signing went under the radar during the off-season, but he’s proven an excellent acquisition so far. Sunday saw him absolutely dominant in defence once again, just like last week against Wigan. A new cult hero in the making down at the Leopards’ Den?

Isaac Liu – 7

Samoa and New Zealand international Liu oozes class. He didn’t necessarily do anything out of the ordinary against the Giants, but was constantly involved and got his hands on the ball at every opportunity. Thoroughly impressive.

Jack Hughes (Interchange) – 6

Hughes knocked on just after half-time, and Leigh’s second captain’s challenge was unsuccessful on the back of it. We haven’t held that against him though, a decent showing overall.

Alec Tuitavake (Interchange) – 7

Similarly, Tuitavake made a handful of mistakes in the first half with the ball in hand, but he caught the eye in the second half on both sides of the ball. We wouldn’t like to be running a carry in at him, put it that way.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 6

Davis entered the action on the hour-mark, and helped Leigh to make the scoreline appear more handsome than the match had perhaps suggested with a try. He’ll be pleased with his showing, but will hope for longer on the field in weeks to come.

Edwin Ipape (Interchange) – 7

PNG stat Ipape saw a new bumper six-year deal announced before the game, and was his usual menacing self when he entered the action, enjoying a big stint out on the field. Even if he’s not scoring or involved at the top end of the field, he’s SO dominant in defence. The best hooker in Super League and he’s here to stay. Tremendous news for the competition.