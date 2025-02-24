The BBC’s coverage of Leigh Leopards’ win against Huddersfield Giants on Sunday saw viewing figures drop, with the Six Nations ruling the roost instead.

Screened live on BBC Two, Leigh beat Huddersfield 24-10 in the final game of Round 2, coming from behind to do so thanks to tries from Keanan Brand, David Armstrong, Matt Davis and Tesi Niu.

Ahead of the game, the BBC also got to exclusively reveal the news of Edwin Ipape’s bumper new six-year contract extension with the Leopards, airing a pre-recorded interview with the hooker and Leigh owner Derek Beaumont.

But compared to the Round 1 fixture between St Helens and Salford Red Devils that was shown by the BBC on a Saturday evening, viewing figures declined.

BBC viewing figures sink as full numbers revealed from Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants clash

An average viewership of 256,000 watched Leigh’s victory compared to the 318,000 that watched Saints batter Salford’s youngster 82-0 – a drop off of 62,000.

Sunday’s viewership also peaked at 327,000 compared to the 413,000 peak in Round 1 at the Totally Wicked Stadium – a drop off of 86,000.

The only figure where Round 2 brought marginal improvement compared to Round 1 was the overall audience share – 2.8% compared to 2.7%.

It should probably come as no surprise that numbers weren’t as good on Sunday, as the Super League clash at the Leopards’ Den was competing directly with rugby union’s Six Nations.

France’s 73-24 win away against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome was shown live on ITV, and attracted an audience of 1.7 million. That gives the 15-a-side code a whopping 17% share.

The BBC’s next live Super League game comes on Saturday afternoon (March 1) at Belle Vue where newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity host St Helens. That Round 3 clash has a 2.30pm kick-off scheduled.

