Leigh boss Adrian Lam insists he remains unfazed by Josh Charnley’s absence due to the replacement options at his disposal ahead of the Leopards’ clash with Huddersfield Giants.

Veteran winger Charnley had been struggling with a muscular issue throughout pre-season, but was named in Leigh’s starting 13 for Leigh’s trip across the borough to Wigan Warriors in Round 1.

Lam’s side secured a historic 1-0 win in Golden Point extra time against the reigning Super League champions, but played over 40 minutes without Charnley, who was forced off at half-time.

The 33-year-old is now expected to be sidelined for around two months having re-aggravated his hamstring issue as well as picking up some problems with his meniscus.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leigh Leopards keen on move for Papua New Guinea star for 2026

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam discusses Josh Charnley replacement options ahead of Huddersfield Giants clash

Leigh welcome Huddersfield to the Leopards’ Den on Sunday afternoon (February 23) in Round 2, and Lam will have to choose a replacement for Charnley.

But the Papua New Guinean has a wealth of options to choose from, as he detailed in his pre-match press conference earlier this week.

The 54-year-old Leigh chief said: “There’s 12 new faces that have come into the group, and they’ve all been training really well.

“Bailey Hodgson will come into consideration, and there’s AJ Towse, who has probably been our best trainer in pre-season.

“It’s not good that Josh is out, but everyone wants an opportunity and I’m excited about that

“We could also push Tesi Niu out to the wing and put a centre in there, someone like Andrew Badrock who has also been training well, or Jack Hughes.

“There’s a tough decision there, but I love this part about coaching. I love giving the debuts to players and giving opportunities.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: All-time Super League Golden Point table – Leigh Leopards remain unbeaten