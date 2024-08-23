Dual-code rugby sensation Roger Tuivasa-Sheck appears to be heading to England later this year – after agreeing to switch his international allegiance to Samoa.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who has starred in both rugby codes throughout his career and is renowned as a superstar in the NRL, has represented New Zealand in both league and union.

He returned to league at the beginning of this season after agreeing a return to the New Zealand Warriors – but having been approached by Kiwis coach Stacey Jones to feature for the nation later this year in the Pacific Championships, Tuivasa-Sheck has declined.

Instead, he will switch to Samoa, the island where he was born, to represent his family’s heritage – meaning one of the game’s genuine stars is heading to England this autumn.

“I’ve had talks to Roger and he indicated when he came back to the game he wanted to play for Samoa, represent his family, which I respect,” Jones told 1News in New Zealand.

“I said to Rog, ‘I would love you to be available for the Kiwis’, and he thought really hard, but he had already made his decision when he came back to rugby league to represent Samoa which I respect.”

The news of Tuivasa-Sheck switching to Samoa is a major boost for the prestige and hype surrounding a two-Test series between England and Samoa which, as things stand, is yet to really generate any momentum.

Shaun Wane’s side will square off against the 2022 World Cup finalists in two matches, with the series only being confirmed after the Samoans initially pulled out of what was proposed to be a three-match series.

However, the tourists eventually agreed to backflip on that decision and tour England, and with Tuivasa-Sheck in their squad for the series, it means one of world rugby’s big icons is on their way to these shores later this year.

