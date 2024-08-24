Leeds Rhinos are considering a move for Canberra Raiders veteran Jordan Rapana as they piece together their recruitment plans for the 2025 season, Love Rugby League has learned.

Rapana is one of the most prominent names on the open market heading into the upcoming off-season. The Canberra stalwart has been offered a new one-year deal to remain in the NRL in 2025 but is keen to play on for two more seasons.

That has alerted a number of Super League clubs to his situation. A recent report from Down Under suggested that Hull FC and Catalans Dragons were both weighing up a move for the former New Zealand and Cook Islands international.

But Love Rugby League can reveal that Leeds are also in contention for Rapana’s signature as they look to bolster their ranks under Brad Arthur in 2025. The Rhinos are in an intriguing recruitment position going into next season as they look to build a squad that will be competitive under the Australian.

They do have quota space, with Rhyse Martin leaving the club and the prospect of David Fusitu’a remaining at the club seemingly more and more unlikely – though Fusitu’a was impressive during Friday night’s win against Catalans Dragons.

But with Rhinos legend Ryan Hall returning and England international Ash Handley under contract for 2025, where Rapana would feature for Leeds would be fascinating. He is capable of featuring at fullback and could provide competition for Lachie Miller but he has spent the majority of his career on the wing.

Sources have indicated to Love Rugby League that a deal is by no means complete – but the Rhinos are interested in speaking to representatives of Rapana to explore whether a deal could potentially be struck.

However, he has interest from clubs on both sides of the world about continuing his career next year.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Super League club launch play for Jake Granville as potential suitors for hooker revealed