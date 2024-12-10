Former NRL man quits rugby league to pursue NFL dream

Former NRL winger Laitia Moceidreke has stepped away from rugby league to pursue his dream of making a career in the NFL.

Moceidreke has been selected as one of 14 individuals in the NFL’s 10-week International Player Pathway (IPP) development camp in Florida this season before they showcase their skills in front of NFL club scouts in March.

The IPP programme identifies elite talent with the aim of providing athletes around the world to improve and develop their skills: and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Moceidreke will aim to follow in the footsteps of former South Sydney Rabbitohs enforcer Jordan Mailata, who successfully made the transition from rugby league to American football.

The 24-year-old will trial as a tight end and defensive end after being part of Newcastle Knights’ development list for the 2024 campaign.

Moceidreke, who was born in Camperdown, played his junior rugby league at St George Illawarra Dragons before joining Canterbury Bulldogs.

In 2021, Moceidreke signed a two-year contract and made a try-scoring NRL debut in Round 23 of that season – which is only first-grade appearance to date.

He spent the majority of his time with the Cowboys playing for their Queensland Cup feeder sides Mackay Cutters and Townsville Blackhawks.

The Australian-born speedster, who is of Fijian heritage, comes from a family with vast experience in the sporting sector – with his grandfather representing Fiji at the 1968 Olympics, his father representing the Fijian rugby union team and his brother Sitiveni – a former London Broncos player – having won nine caps for Fiji in rugby league.

Laitia Moceidreke will now aim to create his own piece of history as he aims to crack the NFL.

“The Class of 2025 is an exciting one, and we are delighted to welcome these talented athletes from around the world to the International Player Pathway program,” said Peter O’Reilly, the executive vice-president of international, events and club business at the NFL.

“Focusing on our global football development efforts and fostering international talent is crucial to growing our game globally.

“The IPP program offers life-changing opportunities for international talent, and we look forward to following their progress in the weeks and months ahead.”

The NFL’s International Player Pathway Program Class of 2025: Jordan Petaia, Laitia Moceidreke, Laki Tasi (all Australia), Jeneiro Wakeham (Fiji), Joachim Trouabal (France), Leander Wiegand (Germany), Aaron Sexton (Ireland), Roje Stona (Jamaica), Nathaniel Salmon (New Zealand), Paschal Ekeji Jnr (Lesotho/Nigeria/South Africa), Dante Barnett (United Kingdom), Mapalo ‘Maz’ Mwansa (United Kingdom/Zambia), TJ Maguranyanga (Zimbabwe).

Since the IPP programme’s inception, 41 international players have signed with NFL teams – with 23 IPP athletes currently on NFL rosters: including Mailata (Australia), Jakob Johnson (Germany), Efe Obada (United Kingdom), Sammis Reyes (Chile), Thomas Odukoya (Netherlands) and David Bada (Germany) who have been in active rosters since 2017.

