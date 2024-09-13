Warrington Wolves welcome Wales rugby union coach into training with CPD day explained

Super League club Warrington Wolves welcomed Wales Rugby Union’s defence coach Mike Forshaw into their training complex earlier this week.

Forshaw, a former Warrington player, has been in his role as defence coach of Wales since 2023: and regularly visits clubs – in league and union – in both hemispheres as part of his continued professional development (also known as CPD).

And the former Great Britain rugby league international was invited into Warrington’s training headquarters earlier this week to see how Wire head coach Sam Burgess and his coaching staff operate.

“It’s the first time I’ve been to Warrington since he (Burgess) got here and he’s got a great group of staff with him,” Forshaw said.

“He spoke really well to the players and he’s got an aura around him, which makes your job a little bit easier.

“He’s a great fit for Warrington and you’ve got to give Simon Moran (owner) a lot of credit there for bringing him in as a young coach.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leeds Rhinos duo and Hull FC pair among Super League’s best overseas one-club men after Carlos Tuimavave exit

As aforementioned, Forshaw regularly visits different clubs in both codes to pick up tips and pointers to help further develop his coaching philosophy: and it’s something he feels great benefit from.

“I’ve been in Australia over the summer with Wales and it gives me an opportunity to visit a few NRL clubs and spend some time around them,” Forshaw told Love Rugby League.

“Obviously when I’m over here, I’ve been to Wigan, Leeds and I popped into Warrington today (Wednesday) between things that I’m doing with Wales and next week I’ll be in Wales going around the rugby union regions so it’s just CPD (continuing professional development).

“Rugby is rugby – there’s always something to hang your hat on. There’s always a couple of things I think that could translate into some of the messaging for me in rugby union, so it’s always great getting out there.”

TRANSFER NEWS: 9 Super League clubs still have quota spots for 2025 as every team’s situation analysed

Great Britain rugby league icon Mike Forshaw enjoying role with Wales Rugby Union

Wales Wales head coach Warren Gatland (left) and defence coach Mike Forshaw during a training session in 2023

The 54-year-old’s career in rugby league needs little introduction, having made more than 350 career appearances for Great Britain, England, Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and Warrington Wolves.

Forshaw retired from playing in 2004, and then took on strength and conditioning roles with his former clubs Warrington and Wigan.

But he made the move over to rugby union in 2010 as defence coach of Connacht Rugby, spending three years with the Irish club before heading up the defence for Sale Sharks, a position in which he held for a decade before taking the Wales job last year.

Forshaw is still based in his hometown of Wigan but spends a lot of time in Wales due to his rugby union commitments: and he is just one of many former rugby league icons who have gone on to become successful coaches in rugby union.

“I’m based in Wigan but I obviously spend quite a bit of time during campaigns in Wales,” Forshaw told Love Rugby League.

“International rugby gives you an opportunity to spend a bit more time (at home) and I’m at an age in which my kids have grown up and I don’t have the grind of everyday rugby like I used to do, so international is a bit different.

“As you know, Andy Farrell is obviously head coach of Ireland, Shaun Edwards is with France and Kevin Sinfield (with England), so it’s (been) a great freshen up and I’ve really taken to rugby union and I love the game.”

READ NEXT: John Bateman ‘makes decision’ on NRL future as Warrington Wolves man finalises plans