John Bateman will head back to the NRL next season to see out the final two years of his Wests Tigers contract, it has been reported.

Bateman returned to Super League halfway through this year in one of the more surprising and bizarre mid-season moves. With Wests Tigers looking to create cap space and their season effectively over, the England international agreed a deal to sign for the Wolves for the remainder of 2024.

That prompted speculation over whether he would return to England on a permanent basis, with his time in the NRL over. However, reports Down Under have now confirmed that Bateman and his management have informed the Tigers he wishes to go back to Australia in 2025.

Wests had been circulating Bateman’s name to English clubs earlier this year after CEO Shane Richardson visited Super League clubs to offer the services of several Tigers players.

They were in need of cutting cost on their salary cap and have subsequently found homes for several players in 2025. One of those is half-back Aidan Sezer, who is joining Hull FC.

Bateman’s reported salary of $600,000 per year ultimately proved to be a stumbling block in terms of a permanent exit, but the Wire did agree a deal to take the player on loan for the remainder of 2024.

He will hope to end his time in England by guiding Warrington to a first Super League title – but any talks of a longer stay at the Halliwell Jones Stadium now appear to be over.

Instead, Bateman will return to what will be a fairly new-look Tigers and aim to reclaim his place in the side under Benji Marshall and prove he can still deliver at the highest level.

Bateman is expected to be part of the Warrington team that take on Huddersfield Giants on Saturday evening.

