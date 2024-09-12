Former Samoa international Carlos Tuimavave will depart Hull FC at the end of the season after spending nine seasons with the Super League club.

The 32-year-old will leave the MKM Stadium following the club’s final game of the 2024 campaign having made more than 180 appearances in the black and white jersey since his arrival in 2016.

Tuimavave will undoubtedly go down as one of the club’s best-ever overseas signings: and that got us thinking: who are the other best long-serving overseas recruits throughout the Super League era who have only played for ONE club in the competition? Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC)

Tuimavave will no doubt be regarded as a club legend amongst the Hull faithful for serving the Black and Whites with distinction over the last nine seasons.

The former Samoa international has had an unlucky time with injuries over the last couple of years: but he is – without doubt – one of the finest centres that Super League has seen in the modern era.

Kylie Leuluai (Leeds Rhinos)

It’s impossible to write the name ‘Kylie Leuluai’ without the Rhinos chant popping into your head.

The former New Zealand Māori and Samoa international came over to Super League with Leeds in 2007 and spent nine seasons at Headingley, making more than 250 appearances.

Oh, and we best not forget to mention his six Super League titles, two World Club Challenge titles, two League Leaders’ Shields and two Challenge Cups.

Grant Millington (Castleford Tigers)

Ask any Castleford fan about Millington and you’ll soon realise just how much of an impact he made during his time at the Jungle.

The Australian forward, who had the ball skills of a half-back, made 244 appearances across 10 seasons with the Tigers between 2012 and 2021. He even made the Super League Dream Team in 2017.

David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

It’d be impossible to write this feature of long-serving Super League players from overseas without mentioning the Big Bopper himself.

The former Tonga international spent seven seasons with Wakefield between 2016 and 2022 before returning to Australia. And with Trinity struggling in 2023, Fifita answered an SOS call from the club to help them out in their hour of need: and he made 12 more appearances upon his return to Belle Vue, taking him past the 150 mark. A bonafide Wakey legend.

Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds Rhinos)

The offload king. Cuthbertson came over to Super League in 2015 with Leeds, helping the Rhinos win the treble in his first season in England.

The Australian prop went on to make more than 150 appearances over six seasons at Headingley before enjoying spells in the Championship with York and Featherstone. He has recently been appointed as head coach of Queensland Cup side Mackay Cutters.

Mark Minichiello (Hull FC)

The Italy international made the move to England in 2015 with Hull after making almost 250 appearances in the NRL.

And what a signing he proved to be for the Black and Whites. Minichiello played almost 150 games for the Black and Whites over five seasons, and helped FC win back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Kane Linnett (Hull KR)

Hull Kingston Rovers have done some impressive recruitment over the last six or seven years: and one player who epitomises that is Linnett.

The former NRL champion arrived at Sewell Group Craven Park back in 2019, and scored 39 tries in 110 appearances across five seasons with the Robins before hanging up his boots at the end of the 2023 campaign. Linnett won nine caps for Scotland, too, representing the Bravehearts in two World Cups. One of the hardest-working back-rowers you are ever likely to come across.

Apollo Perelini (St Helens)

The Samoan powerhouse came over to St Helens in 1994 from rugby union: and would spend seven years donning the Red V, scoring 44 tries in 192 appearances.

Perelini, a dual-code international with Samoa, was a fans’ favourite on the terraces at Knowsley Road. A big human who caused plenty of problems for opposition defences.

Steele Retchless (London Broncos)

Good name, even better player. The Brisbane-born forward arrived in England in Super League’s infancy with London Broncos in 1998, playing 202 games for the capital club over seven seasons.

The USA international, who qualified to represent the nation through his mother and grandfather, was named in the 1998 Super League Dream Team following a stunning debut season with the Broncos. Steele by name, Steele by nature.

Bill Tupou (Wakefield Trinity)

A masterstroke of a signing from Trinity, who themselves probably didn’t anticipate having Tupou at their disposal for eight seasons.

The former Tonga international scored 40 tries in 126 appearances for Wakefield. He had his injury struggles during his time in Super League and retired early through those injuries: but on his day was as good as any centre in the competition. A member of the 2018 Super League Dream Team, Tupou will go down as one of Wakey’s finest overseas recruits.

