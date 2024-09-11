Castleford Tigers target Parramatta Eels half-back as part of 2025 squad plans

Castleford Tigers are weighing up a move to sign Parramatta Eels half-back Daejarn Asi as part of their plans for next season, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Asi is one of a number of players who have been let go by the Eels following the culmination of their season in the NRL. They confirmed a raft of departures on Wednesday with Asi’s name among them: though reports had suggested several weeks ago that the playmaker was heading to Super League.

And Love Rugby League has learned that Castleford are looking at a move for the half-back.

The Tigers have so far only added Zac Cini to their ranks for 2025 but are on the hunt for more new signings.

And Asi is a player of interest, with the Tigers holding talks with the player over a potential move.

More to follow..