Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has continued his bitter war of words against Hull FC: promising to ‘legally fight’ for the Black and Whites to be relegated from Super League if they finish bottom.

Beaumont has been hugely outspoken against Hull for most of this summer, dating back to the manner of their capture of John Asiata for the 2025 season.

The Leigh owner then called the club ‘pretty desperate’ before attacking the way they have approached this season. And he has reignited the feud again after taking to social media on Saturday night in the aftermath of the defeat that left Hull bottom of the table with one round to go.

Beaumont insisted that he hopes the club will be relegated if they do finish last in 2024 – before warning he will ‘legally fight’ for that to happen if Simon Grix’s side are bottom and London Broncos finish 11th.

In response to a supporter on X, Beaumont said: “I face challenges! That said no (Richie) Myler or (Adam) Pearson at LSV (Leigh Sports Village) this year!

“I haven’t gone from being a top club to bottom I’ve come from outside the league to being above you both years and winning a trophy! I hope I am not at FC as I expect they get relegated if finishing bottom which I think they will! I will legally fight for that if it happens!”

There is no suggestion whatsoever Hull would be in any jeopardy should they finish bottom, given how it is all-but certain London will be relegated to the Championship due to their poor IMG grading.

Hull, in contrast, were awarded an A grade in last year’s provisional rankings.

