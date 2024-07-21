Whenever you see your team nilled in a game, it’s never a pleasant experience. But across the opening 18 rounds of this year’s Super League campaign, how often has each side had to taste that feeling?

Well, we’re writing this in advance of the final game in Round 18 between Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons, which means there’s been 106 Super League games played out so far this season.

That’s 16 full rounds of six matches, plus the five played out so far in Round 18 and the five played out back in February in Round 2.

Round 2 will be completed on August 6 when Wigan Warriors play out their rescheduled home clash with neighbours Leigh Leopards.

That had to be moved on the calendar from February to allow Matt Peet’s men to play in – and win – the World Club Challenge against NRL kings Penrith Panthers.

Ranked: How many times each Super League team has been nilled in 2024

Anyway, we digress. Of the 106 matches played in the top flight so far this term, just 10 have seen a team be nilled, but six different clubs have been kept scoreless.

We know what you’re thinking, it’ll just be the entire bottom half of the actual Super League able. Spoiler alert: It isn’t!

Here’s how the ranking for ‘nillings’ looks at the time of writing on July 21:

Note 1: This is for Super League games only.

Note 2: Where one or more teams are locked on the same number of ‘nillings’, we’ve separated them by points scored from highest to least.

12. Wigan Warriors – 0 (PS: 465)

World champions Wigan are yet to be nilled in 2024 – their lowest points return to date in a game this season is 4

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

None

11. Warrington Wolves – 0 (PS: 460)

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

None

10. St Helens – 0 (PS: 451)

St Helens have not been nilled so far in 2024 – their lowest points return in a game to date this year is 6

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

None

9. Hull KR – 0 (PS: 441)

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

None

8. Catalans Dragons – 0 (PS: 323)

Catalans have scored at least two points in each of their Super League games to this point in 2024

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

None

7. Castleford Tigers – 0 (PS: 280)

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

None

6. Leigh Leopards – 1 (PS: 326)

For the first, and to date only, time during Adrian Lam’s tenure, Leigh Leopards were nilled by Hull KR in June

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

Hull KR 12-0 Leigh Leopards: Round 13 (June 1)

5. Salford Red Devils – 1 (PS: 325)

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

Catalans Dragons 20-0 Salford Red Devils: Round 17 (July 13)

4. Leeds Rhinos – 1 (PS: 321)

In May, Leeds – then still under the stewardship of Rohan Smith – were nilled in Perpignan for the second year running

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

Catalans Dragons 26-0 Leeds Rhinos: Round 11 (May 11)

3. Huddersfield Giants – 2 (PS: 330)

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

Huddersfield Giants 0-28 St Helens: Round 2 (February 24)

Warrington Wolves 48-0 Huddersfield Giants: Round 16 (July 5)

2. Hull FC – 2 (PS: 252)

Hull FC saw two men sent off, including Franklin Pele (above) as they were nilled at home by rivals Hull KR on the opening night of the 2024 Super League season

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

Hull FC 0-22 Hull KR: Round 1 (February 15)

St Helens 58-0 Hull FC: Round 8 (April 19)

1. London Broncos – 3 (PS: 182)

Games in which they’ve been nilled:

London Broncos 0-34 Catalans Dragons: Round 2 (February 23)

Castleford Tigers 40-0 London Broncos: Round 9 (April 26)

Wigan Warriors 36-0 London Broncos: Round 15 (June 21)

‘Nils’ inflicted

To state the obvious, for a side to be nilled in a game, another team has to be the ones to keep them at bay.

So, to wrap things up, we thought it only fair to throw some praise the way of the six Super League teams who have nilled at least one opponent so far in 2024.

Catalans lead the way having kept London, Leeds and Salford scoreless already this season.

The scoreboard at The Jungle as Castleford Tigers defeated London Broncos 40-0 in April

Elsewhere, Hull KR and St Helens have both nilled opponents twice to date in 2024 in the league.

Meanwhile, Castleford, Warrington and Wigan have each kept a ‘clean sheet’ once – with Cas and Wigan’s successes in that department both coming at home against basement boys London.

Accordingly, the six teams yet to keep an opponent scoreless are: Huddersfield, Hull FC, Leeds, Leigh, London and Salford.