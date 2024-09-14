Super League’s top 10 points scorers as Salford Red Devils star overtakes Sean Long

Salford Red Devils sharpshooter Marc Sneyd has climbed above St Helens legend Sean Long in Super League’s all-time points scorers list.

Sneyd was at his brilliant best on Saturday afternoon as he helped the Red Devils hammer Hull FC 58-4 at the MKM Stadium in the penultimate round of the regular Super League season.

It is a result that sees Paul Rowley’s side secure their place in the end of season play-offs, with the Red Devils sat fourth in the Super League table at the time of writing.

And it was another milestone-hitting afternoon for Sneyd, who will no doubt be there or thereabouts amongst the leaders in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings.

Sneyd kicked nine goals in Salford’s 10-try rout of Hull, racking up a personal tally of 18 points, which sees him overtake Great Britain icon Long in eighth place in the list of Super League‘s all-time scorers: and he is already creeping up on Warrington Wolves legend Lee Briers who is in seventh.

Here’s the list of the top 10 all-time Super League points scorers:

Kevin Sinfield (3,443) Danny Brough (2,460) Paul Deacon (2,413) Andy Farrell (2,376) Pat Richards (2,284) Danny Tickle (2,261) Lee Briers (2,232) Marc Sneyd (2,214) Sean Long (2,200) Iestyn Harris (1,674)

As well as climbing up Super League’s all-time try scoring charts, Sneyd also reached the proud milestone of surpassing 1,000 Super League goals.

The Oldham-born playmaker has kicked 347 for Salford (2010-2013, 2022-2024), 558 for Hull FC (2015-2021) and 100 for Castleford Tigers (2014, loan).

It has been a fine season for Sneyd and the Red Devils, who many were tipping to finish outside of the play-offs before a ball was kicked. As they seemingly always do, the Red Devils have defied the odds and have played some tremendous rugby in 2024: and their trajectory continues as they eye a return to Old Trafford for the first time since their maiden Grand Final appearance in 2019.

Next up for Salford is a trip to the Brick Community Stadium to take on reigning champions Wigan Warriors on Thursday: but they can travel to Wigan without the added pressure of having to win, with their play-off place already secured and in the bag.

