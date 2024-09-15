Hull KR coach makes bold statement following Leigh Leopards victory with praise heaped on Robins

Hull KR boss Willie Peters labelled their win at Leigh Leopards on Friday night as their ‘best performance of the year’, with the Robins virtually cementing a top two finish.

Peters’ side were 24-0 victors at the Leigh Sports Village, bouncing back from a narrow defeat at Wigan Warriors seven days prior which had seen them lose their grip on the race for the League Leaders’ Shield.

Wigan also produced a win on Friday night, at home against Leeds Rhinos, to ensure that ending the regular season top remains in their hands heading into the final week of the campaign.

But KR‘s win has made it almost impossible for 3rd-placed Warrington Wolves to catch them, meaning a home tie in the play-off semi-finals is incredibly likely.

Ryan Hall, Mikey Lewis (2) and Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue were all on the scoresheet with tries against Leigh, who KR managed to nil in both league meetings this term.

Post-match, Robins chief Peters said: “It’d be close to the best performance of the year, and the reason I say that is because it came on the back of what we went through last week.

“It was a highly intense game against Wigan, and it was like that again tonight. The opening 30 minutes tonight was at the same intensity as last week, and the players pushed through it.

“To keep a side like Leigh to zero is a huge effort because they’re a very good team and they ask a lot of questions, so I’m very, very proud of the team.

“We did (have some in-game adversity to contend with), and that’s why I’d probably say it was the pick of the season.

“It wasn’t just about it being on the back of last week, it was also the adversity in having to move players around.

“Niall Evalds came off with a head knock, so we had to move Jez (Litten) into the halves and Mikey (Lewis) to full-back. Oliver Gildart had some rib issues and then Tom Opacic went on (in his place) and did a good job.

“Everyone that went on the field, and there was a lot of guys out there that haven’t played a lot of minutes, I thought they did extremely well.”

KR round their regular league campaign off with a home game against Leeds on Friday night (September 20) at Craven Park.

By then, Peters’ side will know whether or not victory would see them lift the League Leaders’ Shield, with Wigan hosting Salford Red Devils 24 hours prior. If the Warriors avoid defeat, they’ll retain the honour.

