Salford Red Devils the winners, Hull FC the losers in Super League table after Round 26

There’s just ONE round left of the regular Super League season remaining: and there’s still a helluva lot to play for regarding the majority of clubs.

It’s been a pulsating weekend of action in the penultimate round, so let’s take a look at the table’s winners and losers.

Let’s start with the winners, shall we? Salford Red Devils. Paul Rowley’s side hammered Hull FC 58-4 on Saturday, a result which sees them secure their spot in the play-offs.

The Red Devils currently sit fourth in the Super League table, having won 16 out of 26 games.

The others winners? St Helens. Paul Wellens’ side enjoyed a 40-4 victory over Castleford Tigers on Friday night, with the Saints climbing to fifth.

Saints’ play-off spot isn’t fully guaranteed just yet, but given their superior points difference compared to the teams below them, it now looks almost certain that they’ll be in the play-off regardless of their result next week.

Meanwhile, the race for the sixth and final play-off spot is well and truly going down to the wire. Leigh Leopards currently occupy sixth place on 29 points, whilst Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons sit just outside the top six on 28 points: both just one point behind Leigh.

The losers? Hull FC. The Black and Whites’ heavy defeat to Salford saw them fall to bottom place in the Super League ladder, with London Broncos – who only lost 12-8 to Catalans Dragons on Saturday night – having gone above them due to having a superior points difference of just one point.

The Broncos are on -545 points difference, whilst Hull are on -546 points difference. It’s the battle of avoiding the wooden spoon next week, with Hull hosting Catalans on Saturday and London travelling to Warrington on Friday.

Super League Round 26 results

Leigh Leopards 0-24 Hull Kingston Rovers

St Helens 40-4 Castleford Tigers

Wigan Warriors 38-0 Leeds Rhinos

Hull FC 4-58 Salford Red Devils

Huddersfield Giants 0-66 Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons 12-8 London Broncos

Here’s a look at the Super League table following the conclusion of Round 26: and it makes for good viewing if you’re a Salford or St Helens supporter, maybe less so if you’re a Hull fan…

