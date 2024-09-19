Every Super League club ranked by Dream Team inclusions: Warrington Wolves 4th, St Helens 2nd…

We’re fast approaching the announcement of the 2024 Super League Dream Team, which means 13 names will be added to the long list of stars to have made the cut for the competition’s 13, whether that’s for the first time or not.

The 2024 instalment will be the 29th edition of the Dream Team, which has run since the dawn of Super League back in 1996.

Some quick maths will tell you that 28 years worth of Dream Teams works out at 364 selections – and of course, that doesn’t mean there’s been 364 different players in the Dream Team with numerous player over the years chosen multiple times.

But which clubs have produced the most Dream Team selections? Well, we’ve worked that out for you and stuck it in a ranking below.

18 clubs have produced at least one Dream Team player over the 28 years the XIII has been in existence so far, and we’ve ranked them from least inclusions to most.

If players have been selected multiple times, they count towards the tally as many times as they’ve been chosen.

For example, Wigan captain Liam Farrell has made the Dream Team six times so far in his career, so counts for six on the Warriors’ tally.

There are also players who have made the Dream Team while playing for different clubs. Jamie Peacock made it 11 times, for example.

Five of those inclusions came as a Bradford player, with six as a Leeds player. Accordingly, the Bulls get five on their tally and the Rhinos get six.

Without further ado, here’s the full ranking…

18. Halifax – 1

Gavin Clinch’s inclusion in 1999 remains Halifax’s only Super League Dream Team pick to date

Gavin Clinch (1998)

= Widnes Vikings – 1

Kevin Brown (2014)

16. Gateshead Thunder – 2

Matt Daylight and Willie Peters (both 1999)

= Sheffield Eagles – 2

Paul Broadbent (1997) and Dale Laughton (1998)

14. London Broncos – 3

Peter Gill was named in the Super League Dream Team as a London Broncos player in both 1996 and 1997

Peter Gill (1996 and 1997) and Steele Retchless (1998)

13. Leigh Leopards – 5

Including: Josh Charnley, Tom Amone and Edwin Ipape (all 2023)

12. Hull KR – 8

Including: Michael Dobson (2009 and 2010), Clint Newton (2009) and Shaun Kenny-Dowall (2022 and 2023)

11. Wakefield Trinity – 9

Including: Sid Comic (2004), Danny Kirmond (2013) and Kelepi Tanginoa (2020)

10. Salford Red Devils – 10

Ben Murdoch-Masila made the Super League Dream Team as a Salford Red Devils player in 2017

Including: David Hodgson (2006), Ben Murdoch-Masila (2017) and Kallum Watkins (2023)

9. Huddersfield Giants – 13

Including: Brett Hodgson (2009^), Brett Ferres (2013) and Chris McQueen (2022)

^ = Also named Super League Man of Steel

8. Catalans Dragons – 15

Including: Justin Murphy (2006), Elliott Whitehead (2014) and Sam Tomkins (2021^)

^ = Also named Super League Man of Steel

7. Bradford Bulls – 18

Including: James Lowes (1997^), Jamie Peacock (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003^ and 2005) and Glenn Morrison (2007)

^ = Also named Super League Man of Steel

= Hull FC – 18

Shaun Briscoe was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2004 having scored 25 tries in 32 appearances across all competitions for Hull FC

Including: Shaun Briscoe (2004), Jamie Shaul and Gareth Ellis (both 2016)

5. Castleford Tigers – 22

Including: Adrian Vowles (1999^), Rangi Chase (2011^) and Luke Gale (2015, 2016 and 2017^)

^ = Also named Super League Man of Steel

4. Warrington Wolves – 24

Including: Paul Sculthorpe (1996), Ben Westwood (2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012) and Paul Vaughan (2023)

3. Leeds Rhinos – 57

Including: Iestyn Harris (1998^ and 1999), Jamie Peacock (2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2015) and Mikolaj Oledzki (2022)

2. St Helens – 76

St Helens star Jack Welsby has been named in the Super League Dream Team in each of the last three seasons – 2021, 2022 and 2023

Including: Keiron Cunningham (1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2008), Paul Wellens (2005, 2006^, 2007 and 2010) and Jack Welsby (2021, 2022 and 2023)

1. Wigan Warriors – 80

Including: Gary Connolly (1996, 1998 and 1999), Sean O’Loughlin (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018) and Liam Farrell (2015, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023)

