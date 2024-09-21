Hull KR unveil stunning 2025 home kit after securing home Super League semi-final

Hull KR unveiled their home kit for 2025 less than 24 hours after securing a top-two finish in Super League: and a home semi-final.

The Robins booked their place in the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs on Friday night thanks to 26-16 win over Leeds Rhinos at Sewell Group Craven Park in what was the final round of the regular campaign.

And the following day, Hull KR released their 2025 home jersey so fans will be able to purchase and wear it during this year’s play-off campaign as Willie Peters’ side aim to reach the Grand Final at Old Trafford for the first time.

The Robins have marketed the kit as ‘Ready to Fly’, with a futuristic wing inspired design for the 2025 home kit.

Ready to Fly 🪽🔥 Our 2025 Home Kit is out NOW 👉 https://t.co/nVfGKDEOT3#UpTheRobins 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WHLKunFAvv — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) September 21, 2024

Robins chief executive Paul Lakin said: “Following the success of the 2024 home shirt, a predominately white design has been chosen again. The futuristic wing design gives a modern twist to our classic colours and style and represents where the club is at in our journey.

“We are once again releasing our home shirt early to allow supporters to proudly wear it during the exciting play-off campaign, and I’d like to place on record my thanks to Connexin, Oxen and all our kit partners to make that happen.

“2024 was a record-breaking year for our retail department, surpassing all records, including the 2023 Wembley run. With the trio of shirts we have planned in 2025, we are confident there’s something for everyone and we will again be selling record numbers of replica shirts.

“With the first spade in the ground as part of our Sewell Group Craven Park campus development, attendances at an all-time high level, the remodelling of Craven Streat, and so much more happening around the club. 2025 will feel very different at home, and this striking design will be no different.”

