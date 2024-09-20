Matt Peet makes ‘proud’ League Leaders’ Shield admission as Wigan Warriors enjoy historic night

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said he was immensely proud of the club claiming back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time: but admits they won’t have too much time to celebrate, with all focus turning to a big month ahead.

The Warriors ran in 11 tries to thrash a well-rotated Salford Red Devils side 68-0 at the Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night to secure the League Leaders’ Shield for the fifth time in the club’s history.

Wigan – the reigning Super League and World Club champions – join neighbours St Helens in an exclusive club by becoming only the second club to win back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields.

“I’m proud of the group, proud of the staff, I know we’ve got big games to come, so come Monday we’ll start talking about them but I think it’s important we don’t brush over it,” Peet said.

“It’s a big achievement and it’s credit to the players first and foremost – not just the ones who played tonight – but the ones who played all season as well, and some of the players whose seasons have been ended by injury, some don’t get picked every week because they’re young lads coming through the pathway.

“And I’m proud of all the performance staff who get the lads fit and on the field. It’s a credit to everyone at the club, people who work in the pathway who bring the juniors through. I’m proud from a rugby point of view to lead that group.”

Wigan have had a conveyer belt of homegrown talent that goes back generations, and Peet praised the club’s youth system, with 13 academy products having featured for the first-team in Super League this season.

“There’s lads in there who are forcing their way into our best 17 at the moment,” Peet said.

“You look at our juniors – Junior (Nsemba), Tom Forber, Brad O’Neill… You can pick their names out. There was that spell when we had Jack (Farrimond) and Adam (Keighran) in the halves and we were picking wins up.

“Zach Eckersley has played an important role in the centre and at fullback and he was great for us tonight. Harvie Hill has been big for us so it’s not just the 17 tonight, it’s much more than that and those lads will go on to play more games moving forward.”

Peet said the club would enjoy this weekend after being crowned League Leaders’ Shield winners for the second year in a row: but it’s back to business on Monday as they eye a return to Old Trafford in three weeks’ time.

“It is difficult,” Peet said when asked about celebrating the Shield. “That’s why it sits where it is, it’s the trophy that’s probably the third most (important), it’s a fact because you’ve got big games to come and everyone wants to finish the season on a high or enjoy a win at a Challenge Cup final but this is still a good recognition.

“You can’t party too hard, everyone in the back of their mind is thinking about work on Monday morning which is how it should be, but from a club point of view, we’ll celebrate in terms of imagery on the walls, saying thank you and enjoying tonight.

“I think any coach would be the same, you are thinking about Monday and your recovery. I’m not trying to sound like I’m doing anything special – I think all coaches, until the season finishes, you concentrate and you don’t dwell on things. I know it’s good, I’m proud of everyone else but as far as the staff are concerned, it’s our job to have one eye on next week and make sure we get that right but I’m pleased we’ve done it, I’m proud.”

