Ranking every Super League club by current major honours won after Wigan Warriors’ League Leaders’ Shield triumph

Wigan Warriors wrapped up a second consecutive League Leaders’ Shield on Thursday night as they beat Salford Red Devils 64-0 at The Brick Community Stadium, making it five consecutive major honours won.

At this moment time, clubs in the British game are able to win four major honours – the Challenge Cup, the Super League Leaders’ Shield, the Super League title and latterly, the World Club Challenge.

Matt Peet’s Warriors won the League Leaders’ Shield and Super League title – via a Grand Final win against Catalans Dragons – in 2023.

They have gone on to win the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers as well as the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield again this year, with sights now set on reaching Old Trafford and retaining the Super League title.

But after Thursday night’s League Leaders’ Shield lift, how many of the current major honours have they actually won, and how does their record as an organisation compare to the other 11 clubs in Super League?

Well, both of those questions are answered with our ranking below…

12. London Broncos – 0

London Broncos ace have never won a major honour, losing the 1999 Challenge Cup final to Leeds Rhinos with Steele Retchless pictured dejected after conceding a try in that defeat at Wembley

Challenge Cups (0): None

Super League Leaders’ Shields (0): None

Super League Titles (0): None

World Club Challenges (0): None

11. Hull KR – 1

Challenge Cups (1): 1980

Super League Leaders’ Shields (0): None

Super League Titles (0): None

World Club Challenges (0): None

= Salford Red Devils – 1

Salford captain Gus Risman (right) holds the Challenge Cup trophy with coach Lance Todd (left) upon arrival at London Road Station in Manchester having triumphed in the competition’s 1938 final against Barrow Raiders

Challenge Cups (1): 1938

Super League Leaders’ Shields (0): None

Super League Titles (0): None

World Club Challenges (0): None

9. Catalans Dragons – 2

Challenge Cups (1): 2018

Super League Leaders’ Shields (1): 2021

Super League Titles (0): None

World Club Challenges: None

8. Leigh Leopards – 3

Leigh Leopards lifted the Challenge Cup in 2023

Challenge Cups (3): 1921, 1971, 2023

Super League Leaders’ Shields (0): None

Super League Titles (0): None

World Club Challenges (0): None

7. Castleford Tigers – 5

Challenge Cups (4): 1935, 1969, 1970, 1986

Super League Leaders’ Shields (1): 2017

Super League Titles (0): None

World Club Challenges (0): None

= Hull FC – 5

Hull FC lifted the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2017

Challenge Cups (5): 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017

Super League Leaders’ Shields (0): None

Super League Titles (0): None

World Club Challenges (0): None

5. Huddersfield Giants – 7

Challenge Cups (6): 1913, 1915, 1920, 1933, 1945, 1953

Super League Leaders’ Shields (1): 2013

Super League Titles (0): None

World Club Challenges (0): None

4. Warrington Wolves – 11

Warrington Wolves’ Challenge Cup triumph in 2019 remains their most recent major honour

Challenge Cups (9): 1905, 1907, 1950, 1954, 1974, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2019

Super League Leaders’ Shields (2): 2011, 2016

Super League Titles (0): None

World Club Challenges (0): None

3. Leeds Rhinos – 28

Challenge Cups (14): 1910, 1923, 1932, 1936, 1941, 1942, 1957, 1968, 1977, 1978, 1999, 2014, 2015, 2020

Super League Leaders’ Shields (3): 2004, 2009, 2015

Super League Titles (8): 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017

World Club Challenges (3): 2005, 2008, 2012

2. St Helens – 35

St Helens’ World Club Challenge triumph Down Under against Penrith Panthers in 2023 was their 35th current major honour

Challenge Cups (13): 1956, 1961, 1966, 1972, 1976, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2021

Super League Leaders’ Shields (9): 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2022

Super League Titles (10): 1996, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

World Club Challenges (3): 2001, 2007, 2023

1. Wigan Warriors – 37

Challenge Cups (21): 1924, 1929, 1948, 1951, 1958, 1959, 1965, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2011, 2013, 2022, 2024

Super League Leaders’ Shields (5): 2010, 2012, 2020, 2023, 2024

Super League Titles (6): 1998, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023

World Club Challenges (5): 1987, 1991, 1994, 2017, 2024

