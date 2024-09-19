Ranking every Super League club by current major honours won after Wigan Warriors’ League Leaders’ Shield triumph
Wigan Warriors wrapped up a second consecutive League Leaders’ Shield on Thursday night as they beat Salford Red Devils 64-0 at The Brick Community Stadium, making it five consecutive major honours won.
At this moment time, clubs in the British game are able to win four major honours – the Challenge Cup, the Super League Leaders’ Shield, the Super League title and latterly, the World Club Challenge.
Matt Peet’s Warriors won the League Leaders’ Shield and Super League title – via a Grand Final win against Catalans Dragons – in 2023.
They have gone on to win the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers as well as the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield again this year, with sights now set on reaching Old Trafford and retaining the Super League title.
But after Thursday night’s League Leaders’ Shield lift, how many of the current major honours have they actually won, and how does their record as an organisation compare to the other 11 clubs in Super League?
Well, both of those questions are answered with our ranking below…
12. London Broncos – 0
Challenge Cups (0): None
Super League Leaders’ Shields (0): None
Super League Titles (0): None
World Club Challenges (0): None
11. Hull KR – 1
Challenge Cups (1): 1980
Super League Leaders’ Shields (0): None
Super League Titles (0): None
World Club Challenges (0): None
= Salford Red Devils – 1
Challenge Cups (1): 1938
Super League Leaders’ Shields (0): None
Super League Titles (0): None
World Club Challenges (0): None
9. Catalans Dragons – 2
Challenge Cups (1): 2018
Super League Leaders’ Shields (1): 2021
Super League Titles (0): None
World Club Challenges: None
8. Leigh Leopards – 3
Challenge Cups (3): 1921, 1971, 2023
Super League Leaders’ Shields (0): None
Super League Titles (0): None
World Club Challenges (0): None
7. Castleford Tigers – 5
Challenge Cups (4): 1935, 1969, 1970, 1986
Super League Leaders’ Shields (1): 2017
Super League Titles (0): None
World Club Challenges (0): None
= Hull FC – 5
Challenge Cups (5): 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017
Super League Leaders’ Shields (0): None
Super League Titles (0): None
World Club Challenges (0): None
5. Huddersfield Giants – 7
Challenge Cups (6): 1913, 1915, 1920, 1933, 1945, 1953
Super League Leaders’ Shields (1): 2013
Super League Titles (0): None
World Club Challenges (0): None
4. Warrington Wolves – 11
Challenge Cups (9): 1905, 1907, 1950, 1954, 1974, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2019
Super League Leaders’ Shields (2): 2011, 2016
Super League Titles (0): None
World Club Challenges (0): None
3. Leeds Rhinos – 28
Challenge Cups (14): 1910, 1923, 1932, 1936, 1941, 1942, 1957, 1968, 1977, 1978, 1999, 2014, 2015, 2020
Super League Leaders’ Shields (3): 2004, 2009, 2015
Super League Titles (8): 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017
World Club Challenges (3): 2005, 2008, 2012
2. St Helens – 35
Challenge Cups (13): 1956, 1961, 1966, 1972, 1976, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2021
Super League Leaders’ Shields (9): 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2022
Super League Titles (10): 1996, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
World Club Challenges (3): 2001, 2007, 2023
1. Wigan Warriors – 37
Challenge Cups (21): 1924, 1929, 1948, 1951, 1958, 1959, 1965, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2011, 2013, 2022, 2024
Super League Leaders’ Shields (5): 2010, 2012, 2020, 2023, 2024
Super League Titles (6): 1998, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023
World Club Challenges (5): 1987, 1991, 1994, 2017, 2024
