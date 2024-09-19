6 conclusions from Wigan Warriors’ win over Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors secured the League Leaders’ Shield thanks to a comfortable 64-0 win over a heavily rotated Salford Red Devils side on Thursday night.

The Cherry and Whites were worthy winners against a second-string Red Devils outfit, with the hosts scoring 11 tries. Here are the big takeaways and conclusions from the Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan clinch third trophy of the year

That is trophy number three for the Warriors this year. How many have been available to them so far in 2024? Three. It’s safe to say that this current Wigan side are creating a legacy and a dynasty that the town can be proud of for years to come: and they’re the favourites to retain their Grand Final crown, too, with the regular season coming to a close this weekend.

We’ve just mentioned Wigan’s dominance in recent times: and that has come under the mentorship and guidance of head coach Matt Peet.

The League Leaders’ Shield sees Peet achieve his six trophy as Warriors boss in the 1,080 days since being appointed as head coach of his hometown club. A – quite frankly – ridiculous stat which underlines the job he and his coaching staff are doing.

Jai has a Field day

It’s always a pleasure to watch Jai Field when he is in this kind of mood. He is ridiculously good on both sides of the ball.

Of course, he was playing against a lot of inexperienced young players but he was still a joy to watch. We’re running out of superlatives to describe him – he’s just an elite level fullback who is a key cog in the Warriors machine.

But we need to mention his defensive efforts, too. He is probably one of the best fullbacks in the competition when it comes to defending, which not many people seem to give him credit for. He’s cover tackles are superb and he reads the game probably better than anyone.

RELATED: Matt Peet’s incredible Wigan Warriors trophy record after latest success including mind-blowing one-year haul

Liam Marshall nailed on for the Dream Team – and England?

Marshall is enjoying a stunning season, bagging a brace against the Red Devils which sees him on 27 tries in Super League and leading the competition’s try-scoring charts.

Marshall will be one of the first names on the teamsheet when it comes to the Super League Dream Team announcement this Sunday, you suspect.

It’s not just his try-scoring that’s impressive though. His work out of backfield is equally as good, he works hard with his aggressive defence and he has developed into a leader in Peet’s side.

He has yet to earn his first England cap yet, however, he has been named in Shaun Wane’s extended squad ahead of the Samoa Test series this autumn, and you’d feel he has a good chance of making featuring against Samoa if he carries on in this rich vein of form.

Paul Rowley right to rest? Salford youngsters do club proud

Salford coach Paul Rowley chose to rest the majority of senior players against Wigan ahead of the play-offs getting underway next week: and he was completely within his right to do. It’s his squad and reserve teams are there for a reason.

Rowley handed out debuts to eight players from the club’s reserve team – Ethan Fitzgerald, Billy Glover, Josh Wagstaffe, Charlie McCurrie, James Pye, Charlie Glover, Leunbou Barydel-Wells and Jack Gatcliffe. Whatever happens now in their careers, they’ve got a Salford Red Devils heritage number.

Despite the blowout scoreline – which wasn’t really a surprise to anyone – the youngsters did the club proud, and this isn’t in a sympathetic way whatsoever. They were outplayed, yes – but their effort was there throughout the game and there’s a couple of players in there who, judging by their performances, could be part of the Salford first-team over the next few years.

READ MORE: Super League’s top 10 points scorers as Salford Red Devils star overtakes Sean Long

Junior Nsemba IS the Super League Young Player of the Year

Let’s just give Nsemba the Young Player of the Year award and have done with it, shall we?

The towering Wigan back-rower has been sensational in 2024, with this year being a real breakthrough season.

Nsemba was given his chance to shine in the back-row following an unfortunate season-ending injury to his team-mate and mate Willie Isa: but he has taken his opportunity with both hands.

Nsemba is an impressive individual. He boasts a big frame, is a strong runner of the ball and not much gets past him. He is, by all accounts, a humble person off the pitch, too.

Without trying to lump too much pressure on him, you just feel he is going to get better and better as the years go on. The sky is the limit for him, you feel.

Prop Idol: Front-row pair hit milestones

It was a proud night for Wigan prop Ethan Havard and Salford front-rower Adam Sidlow, who both reached milestones.

Bulgaria-born Havard made his 100th career appearance since making his first-team debut for the Warriors in 2019.

Salford veteran Sidlow, meanwhile, made his 150th appearance in Super League in what could well be his last game in the competition, with Salford recently announcing that he’ll depart at the end of the season.

READ NEXT: Ranking every Super League club by current major honours won after Wigan Warriors’ League Leaders’ Shield triumph