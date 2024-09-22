2024 Super League Dream Team has ELEVEN debutants including seven from Wigan and Warrington

Super League have announced the Dream Team line-up for 2024, with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves accounting for seven of the 13 players selected, and 11 ‘debuts’ handed out.

The Warriors lifted the League Leaders’ Shield for the second year running on Thursday night, sealing their fifth major honour in less than a calendar year!

Matt Peet’s men are now in search of a second consecutive Grand Final triumph, and see four of their stars included in the Dream Team – centre Jake Wardle, winger Liam Marshall, prop Luke Thompson and back-rower Junior Nsemba.

Elsewhere, Warrington see three of their players named in the shape of full-back Matt Dufty, winger Matty Ashton and hooker Danny Walker.

In their first year under the tutelage of Sam Burgess, the Wolves achieved a 3rd-place finish in Super League, and now have a home tie against St Helens in the eliminator stage of the play-offs.

How the remainder of the 2024 Super League Dream Team shapes up

A total of six clubs are represented in the 2024 edition of the Dream Team.

Hull KR, who achieved their highest-ever Super League finish in 2nd, see both Mikey Lewis – at stand-off – and captain Elliot Minchella – at loose forward – named.

Salford Red Devils also see a duo named in centre Nene Macdonald and Marc Sneyd, at scrum-half.

St Helens prop Matty Lees is their only inclusion, with Leigh the only team in the play-offs not to have a single player named in the Dream Team after seeing five Leopards named in the competition’s ‘best 13′ this time last year.

Accordingly, the 2024 instalment of the Dream Team is rounded off by Leeds Rhinos’ Papua New Guinean back-rower Rhyse Martin, who will join Hull KR in 2025.

Notably, 11 of the 13 players named in the 2024 Super League Dream Team, which can be seen in full below, are ‘debutants’ – included for the first time.

The only pair to have been named in a Dream Team before both come from Wigan in the shape of centre Wardle and prop Thompson.

Wardle is named for the second year running having been chosen in 2023, while Thompson was named in both 2018 and 2019 while with St Helens, so scoops the non-existent imaginary hat-trick ball.

The 2024 Super League Dream Team in full with heritage numbers

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves – #212 )

2. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves – #213)

3. Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils – #215)

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors – #211)

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors – #214)

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR – #216)

7. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils – #217)

8. Matty Lees (St Helens – #218)

9. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves – #219)

10. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors – #174)

11. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos – #220)

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors – #221)

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR – #222)

