Leigh Leopards have been forced to deliver an apology to thousands of their supporters, with refunds being issued, after an amateurish gaffe regarding the sales process for tickets to their play-off game away against Salford Red Devils.

The Leopards recorded a 10th win in their last 12 games on Friday night to cement their spot in the Super League play-offs for the second year running with an 18-12 victory on home soil against St Helens.

Watched by close to 10,000 spectators that victory booked Leigh a play-off eliminator tie away against Salford Red Devils next Friday evening (September 27).

And with excitement high among the club’s fanbase, their allocation of tickets for that tie was sold out in a matter of hours after being released on Saturday afternoon without any prior warning.

Leigh Leopards’ response to embarrassingly amateurish play-off ticket gaffe

But with no official sales process put in place, and it becoming a game of ‘fastest finger first’, plenty of supporters missed out – including those with memberships.

As a result, Leigh have been forced into an apologetic club statement which acknowledges the error in the sales process, with all tickets set to be refunded and club members to get first dibs after all.

The club’s statement, published on Saturday evening, reads: “Leigh Leopards can confirm that an incorrect process for the sale of play-off tickets vs Salford Red Devils has been implemented.

“We sincerely apologise to all fans that have purchased these tickets.

“These tickets have been sold incorrectly and have not been offered to our membership in priority order.

“Anyone purchasing a ticket today (Saturday, September 21) will be refunded in full. We will refund these tickets automatically through our booking system.

“The correct process will be implemented on Monday and will give priority access to tickets for members.

“The club and Leigh Sports Village would like to sincerely apologise for this oversight.”

Leigh also state that if anyone is now unable to purchase a ticket during their priority window due to their refund for the original purchase not having been received, they are able to e-mail the club and a reservation can be made to purchase at a later date.

Only in rugby league.

