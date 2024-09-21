Super League play-offs confirmed: Fixtures, key dates, venues and TV coverage

The schedule for the 2024 Super League play-0ffs has now been locked in following the conclusion of the regular campaign.

The first play-off eliminator between Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards (4th vs 5th) gets underway on Friday, September 27, with the second eliminator between Warrington Wolves and St Helens (3rd vs 6th) being played on the following day.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals will take place the following week. The first semi will be held on Friday, October 4, with second-placed Hull KR hosting the winners of the higher ranked play-off winners at Sewell Group Craven Park.

And in the other semi-final on Saturday, October 5, League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan Warriors will take on the lower ranked play-off winners at the Brick Community Stadium.

And, as previously known, the Super League Grand Final will be staged at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12, with a 6pm kick-off.

Every game of the Super League play-offs will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with two games also being shown on the BBC.

Below are everything we know about the 2024 Super League play-offs so far, including key dates, kick-off times and TV coverage…

Super League play-off details

Eliminator 1 – Friday, September 27 @ The Salford Community Stadium

Salford Red Devils (4th place) vs Leigh Leopards (5th place), Sky Sports (8pm)

Eliminator 2 – Saturday, September 28 @ The Halliwell Jones Stadium

Warrington Wolves (3rd place) vs St Helens (6th place), Sky Sports and BBC Sport (5:30pm)

Semi-final 1 – Friday, October 4 @ Sewell Group Craven Park

Hull Kingston Rovers (2nd place) vs highest ranked eliminator winner, Sky Sports (8pm)

Semi-final 2 – Saturday, October 5 @ The Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Warriors (1st place) vs lowest ranked eliminator winner, Sky Sports and BBC Sport (5:30pm)

Grand Final – Saturday, October 12

Semi-final 1 winner vs semi-final 2 winner – Sky Sports (6pm)

