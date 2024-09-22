The seriously impressive stats which underline Sam Burgess’ impact at Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves have enjoyed a strong first season under head coach Sam Burgess: and have recorded some seriously impressive stats in the process.

The Wire finished third in the Super League table following the conclusion of the regular campaign, having won 20 of their 27 games in 2024 under Burgess.

Warrington will face neighbours St Helens in a play-off eliminator at the Halliwell Jones Stadium next Saturday, with a place in the semi-finals against table toppers Wigan Warriors or Hull Kingston Rovers up for grabs.

And make no mistake about it, Burgess has had a hugely positive impact upon his arrival at the Halliwell Jones Stadium: as is evident by the stats.

Warrington finished the regular campaign having scored the most points (740) and conceded the least points (319) in the entire competition, with a points difference of 421, the only team in Super League over the 400-point mark. They’re seriously impressive stats that have seemingly gone under the radar.

Let’s compare those stats to last year, shall we? In 2023, the Wolves had a points for column of 597 and a points against column of 512, with a points difference of just 85.

Those comparisons simply underline the impact that Burgess has had on the Wolves this season alongside his assistant coaches Martin Gleeson and Richard Marshall.

The Wire have also not conceded a try in the last 267 minutes of action, with their last conceded try coming in their 16-12 defeat at Leigh Leopards on August 30.

Can the Wire clinch silverware in Burgess‘ first season at the helm? Only time will tell.

They came close earlier this year when they fell short to Wigan in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley, so can they go one better and win their maiden Grand Final?

Again, only time will tell: but one thing is for certain, Burgess and his coaching staff have made huge improvements on this Wire side.

What a difference a year makes, eh?

