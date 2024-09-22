Newly-formatted League 1 Play-Offs continue with three clubs still in promotion race

The League 1 play-offs are in full flow, and after the second weekend of action, three clubs remain in the race to join champions Oldham in the Championship in 2025.

As champions, Sean Long’s Roughyeds have earned automatic promotion, meaning they will make the jump to the second tier ahead of 2025.

But for those finishing 2nd – 6th, the season entered its most crucial stage. Those teams were as follows: Keighley Cougars (2nd), Rochdale Hornets (3rd), Hunslet (4th), Midlands Hurricanes (5th) and Workington Town (6th).

Normally, the League 1 play-offs span four weekends. This year though, that’s extended out to five weekends.

Sunday afternoon saw Hunslet pip Midlands with an 18-14 success on home soil in the elimination play-off. As a result, the Parksiders’ play-off journey continues, but for the Hurricanes, the season is over.

Elsewhere, in the qualifying play-off, Keighley edged out Rochdale at Cougar Park, winning 26-22.

The hosts are now into the League 1 play-off final, while the Hornets will have to jump through another hoop if they are to meet Keighley again in that final on October 6.

Next weekend, Gary Thornton’s Rochdale side will host Hunslet in the ‘Preliminary Final, a straight shootout for a spot in the play-off final against Keighley.

Normally, the winner of that play-off final on October 6 would be promoted – but that may not be the case this year.

League 1 Play-Offs continue: New format explained

As announced back in March, the Championship will reduce in size to 13 clubs for 2025 while League 1 will increase to 10 teams.

As a result, only the League 1 champions (Oldham) would automatically be promoted, not the play-off winners.

While two Championship clubs will be relegated, whoever wins the League 1 play-off final will face the side that finish third-bottom (12th) in the second tier in a one-off game for a spot in the Championship in 2025.

At the time of writing, with two rounds remaining in the second tier, Swinton Lions are the team occupying 12th spot with just one round remaining of the campaign.

Doncaster were the League 1 Play-off winners in 2023

And accordingly, if that was how the season ended, the winners of the League 1 play-offs would take on Swinton in a one-off game for that last Championship spot.

That game, whoever is involved, will take place on Sunday, October 13 i.e. ‘Week 5’ of the League 1 play-offs.

It will take place at the home of the Championship team involved.

League 1 Play-Offs: The remaining schedule

Week 3: September 29

Preliminary Final*: Rochdale Hornets v Hunslet

*To be played at the home of the finalist that finished highest in the league – Rochdale finished 3rd in the league, while Hunslet finished 4th. Accordingly, the Hornets will have home advantage in the Preliminary Final.

Week 4: October 6

League 1 Play-off Final*: Keighley Cougars v Winner of Preliminary Final

*To be played at the home of the finalist that finished highest in the league – Keighley finished 2nd in the regular season, so regardless of who they face in the play-off final, they will have home advantage.

Week 5: October 13

Championship Promotion Play-off Final: 12th-placed Championship team v Winner of League 1 Play-off Final

