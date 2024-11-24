Championship new boys snap up ex-Huddersfield Giants young gun

Newly-promoted Championship outfit Hunslet have completed the signing of former Huddersfield Giants young gun Sam Campbell following his release from Halifax Panthers.

Born in Dublin, back-rower Campbell spent time in the youth ranks at Huddersfield, but departed the John Smith’s Stadium without making a senior appearance for the Super League outfit.

Featuring three times on loan for London Skolars, he joined Halifax ahead of the 2024 campaign but played just one competitive game in the Panthers’ colours, with that coming in the Challenge Cup against Hammersmith Hills Hoists.

The 20-year-old also enjoyed stints on loan with both Whitehaven and Cornwall in the season just gone, and will now get the opportunity to add to his tally of 11 career appearances with Hunslet in 2025.

Campbell is an Ireland youth international, and joins the Parksiders as they prepare for their first Championship campaign since 2015 having gained promotion last term.

Dean Muir‘s side won the League 1 play-offs and then came out on top away from home against Swinton Lions in a unique one-off promotion/relegation final against Swinton Lions, the side that had finished third-bottom in the second tier.

Swapping divisions with the Lions as a result, Hunslet will discover their fixture list for 2025 on November 26, with their Challenge Cup Round Two tie to be determined the following week.

Muir said: “Sam is young and very enthusiastic and he wants to learn.

“He is coming to Hunslet with the intention of playing and wants to take this opportunity.

“He is an exciting raw talent who plays with his heart on his sleeve and we are excited so work with him.”

