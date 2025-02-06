It’s been a long old off-season, but competitive rugby league is now firmly upon us with the Super League sides entering the Challenge Cup, and things are also beginning to get underway down under as well.

As we edge closer and closer to the start of the domestic league seasons, in both Hemisphere’s, there will be increased coverage on our goggleboxes this weekend with a selection of Challenge Cup clashes being aired as well as NRL pre-season action.

Without further ado, here is the full breakdown of where you can watch rugby league on TV* this weekend.

Friday 7th February

8:30: NRL pre-season – Cronulla Sharks v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports +

19:30: Challenge Cup third round – York Knights v Hull KR – Sportsman YouTube channel

The weekend’s rugby league action gets underway in Australia as Cronulla Sharks take on the New Zealand Warriors in a pre-season clash. With this being a warm-up ahead of the regular NRL season, there isn’t much riding on the game, however for fans across the world it’ll be a good chance to see how these two Premiership dark horses are fairing ahead of the campaign.

Closer to home, York Knights and Hull KR face each other for the second time in just a few weeks as they meet in the Challenge Cup. The sides took part in the groundbreaking Amsterdam pre-season Challenge late last month, with York coming away with the win; however, KR have named a stronger squad for their trip to the LNER Community Stadium and will present a whole different challenge.

Saturday 8th February

8:30: NRL pre-season – Penrith Panthers v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports +

12:00 Challenge Cup third round – Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons – Sportsman YouTube channel

What better way to kick off Saturday morning than with two back-to-back helpings of live rugby league! Once again the action gets underway in Australia as the four-peat Premiers Penrith Panthers get their pre-season underway against Canberra Raiders. This is also the first time we will get to see the Penrith 2.0 in action after some high-profile exits this off-season.

Swiftly after, make sure you head over to the Sportsman YouTube channel once again to tune into Halifax Panther’s Challenge Cup clash with Catalans Dragons. Both teams have seen plenty of change this off-season, with Kyle Eastmond taking charge of the Panthers and Steve McNamara bringing in several new recruits too, so this will be an interesting clash.

Sunday 9th February

13:00 – Challenge Cup third round – Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers – BBC Red Button/ BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website

Rounding off the weekend’s action, we have a West Yorkshire derby to sink our teeth into as Castleford Tigers head to Odsal. Again, both teams have seen coaching changes this off-season, as well as making some strong signings, and with the added spice of a local derby this will certainly be an entertaining game to whet the appetite ahead of the start of the league seasons.

*Info taken from rugbyleague.com

