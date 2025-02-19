St Helens make decision on Konrad Hurrell after dual-registration stint

Konrad Hurrell looks likely to remain out on dual-registration with Halifax Panthers once again this week – with Paul Wellens insisting the centre needs game-time before returning to the fold at St Helens.

Hurrell was a surprise omission from the Saints’ 21-man squad to face Salford Red Devils last weekend. 24 hours later, he was named in Halifax’s squad for their Championship opener against Sheffield Eagles.

The Tongan international played for Kyle Eastmond’s side as they beat the Eagles to get their league season off and running with a victory. And Hurrell looks set to be involved again for the Panthers on Sunday afternoon when they face Barrow Raiders at The Shay.

That is after Wellens admitted it is probable Hurrell will again be sent out on dual-registration for the second consecutive weekend.

Wellens told Love Rugby League: “I think at this moment in time it’s about getting some game-time under his belt. He missed a lot of rugby at the back end of last year and underwent some significant surgery. The recovery he’s made has been exemplary and the sacrifices he’s made have been huge.”

Hurrell’s season was ended prematurely last year after being forced to undergo neck surgery. He did feature in the Challenge Cup win over West Hull but with the reserves season not due to start until next month, Wellens admits Hurrell’s best chance of building fitness at present is on dual-registration.

And having watched his Halifax performance, Wellens insists he is confident Hurrell can continue to put himself in a position to challenge for a spot in the Saints side.

Wellens said: “I thought he did really well. It’s important to get some game-time on the field. The significant injury he’s overcome he’s put himself in a really strong position but he needs games under his belt.

“The relationship we’ve got with Kyle Eastmond is a strong one and Konrad was at Leeds briefly with him. He really enjoyed the experience of going there and playing there and was welcomed by everyone at Halifax.”

