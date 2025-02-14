St Helens star Konrad Hurrell has been sent on dual-registration to Championship side Halifax Panthers after being left out of the Saints’ first Super League squad of 2025.

Hurrell was a notable omission from Paul Wellens’ first 21-man squad of the new league season to face Salford Red Devils on Saturday evening when the Saints named their group.

It was unclear whether or not Hurrell had picked up an injury, given how he was in the side that played against West Hull last weekend in the Challenge Cup.

But it now looks as though Hurrell has been dropped by the Saints, given he will drop down to the Championship and play for the Panthers, St Helens’ dual-registration partner, this weekend.

They have named a 20-man squad to face Sheffield Eagles on Sunday in their Championship opener and it includes the Tongan international, the only player included on dual-registration this week.

It means he will play for Kyle Eastmond’s side rather than feature against a youthful Salford team in Super League. Eastmond, a former St Helens half-back, agreed the dual-registration deal with his ex-club shortly after joining the Panthers at the beginning of pre-season.

Hurrell agreed a new one-year deal to remain at the Saints at the end of last season, but it appears he will have to be patient and wait for his first Super League chance of 2025.

Youngster Harry Robertson and forwards Matt Whitley and James Batchelor are likely to be the leading contenders to play centre. Robertson has featured in the position throughout pre-season.

