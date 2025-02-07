Championship club Halifax Panthers admit there is a very real prospect of them losing money by playing at home against Super League opposition in this week’s revamped Challenge Cup: as their CEO admits certain aspects of the competition are ‘outdated’.

The Panthers will face Catalans Dragons at The Shay on Saturday lunchtime: the second consecutive season they have drawn Steve McNamara’s side at home.

Last year, around 1,800 fans attended that fixture, which Panthers CEO Damian Clayton revealed to Love Rugby League would lead to ‘some’ financial benefit for the club if it is matched. However, the game will take place at 12pm on Saturday after being chosen to be streamed: leading to fears of a reduced turnout at The Shay.

And after Clayton admitted they lost money by hosting Thatto Heath in Round Two, he admits there is a specific figure of home support – there will be no travelling support from Catalans – the club need to attract this weekend in order to make opening their stadium financially worthwhile.

Fax actually held talks about moving the tie to France, which didn’t materialise, and Clayton said: “The financial outcome hinges on attendance. If we match last years Challenge Cup gate, we should see some financial benefit, but nowhere near the return one might hope for.

“Past data suggests Catalans fans have not historically engaged with the competition, either home or away, which was a key consideration in discussions about a potential venue switch to France.”

Clayton described the reimbursement costs for playing in the cup as ‘outdated’, and admitted: “Given the shared gate, the RFL levy [the governing body take a fraction of income from all ties], and the outdated formula for operational cost reimbursement, we need a crowd of at least 850 to avoid running at a loss.

“We actually lost money in the previous round against Thatto Heath.

“For us, a home tie against a UK-based side would have been ideal. While Catalans Dragons are a top-quality team, attracting Leeds Rhinos or St Helens would have guaranteed strong away support and a fantastic atmosphere at The Shay. But, as they say, it’s the luck of the draw.”

Clayton admitted he and the Panthers were open to the original revamp of the competition: which is now subject to a review for 2026 admits further potential changes.

But he insisted the number of ties that have been either reversed or moved to neutral venues means the idea behind the revamp has been ‘undermined’.

He said: “In principle, I welcomed the RFL’s initiative to introduce Super League clubs earlier in the competition, aiming to enhance the appeal of potential David vs Goliath fixtures. However, in practice, many of these games have been reversed, with lower-league clubs forced to play away undermining the original intent.

“In my opinion, the Challenge Cup remains a fantastic competition, steeped in history and tradition. While it has lost some of its shine over the years, societal changes have played a role.

“Could the competition be improved? Absolutely. Does it present financial challenges for clubs like Halifax? Yes. But I firmly believe it still has a strong future. The final remains a marquee event in rugby league, offering players, coaches, sponsors, officials, and fans an unparalleled experience.”