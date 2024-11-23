Former Leeds Rhinos youngster makes permanent Championship move for 2025

Former Leeds Rhinos youngster Harrison Gilmore has joined newly-promoted Championship club Hunslet for the 2025 season.

The front-rower departed the Rhinos at the end of the 2024 campaign after spending three seasons in the youth ranks of the Super League giants.

Gilmore didn’t make a first-team appearance for Leeds but he was an ever-present for their reserves in 2024, playing 22 games as well as featuring against Hunslet in the Harry Jepson Trophy in pre-season.

“Harrison is a talented player who has attracted a lot of interest from other clubs,” said Hunslet coach Dean Muir. “He impressed us last pre-season in the Harry Jepson Trophy match.

“He offers us both punch on the edges and work rate through the middle. I can’t wait to start working with him.”

Gilmore was picked up by the Rhinos’ academy at the start of the 2022 after impressing for his junior club Stanningley: and he went on to play in their Academy Grand Final win over St Helens in 2022.

The promising prop has now made the move to Hunslet, who are preparing for their return to the Championship having clinched promotion from League 1 last season.

Gilmore played every game during the 2023 academy season before playing every game for the reserves in 2024.

“I grew up in Hunslet so I know what a great club Hunslet is,” said Gilmore.

“The club is heading in the right direction and the Championship is going to be a real test, but one I can’t wait to get stuck into. I can’t wait to get started.”

