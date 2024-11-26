Warrington Wolves have announced a second dual-registration partnership for 2025, linking up with high-flying League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars.

Super League side Wire had already renewed their partnership with Championship neighbours Widnes Vikings, and will now have two options as to where their young guns get senior experience having agreed this deal with Keighley.

Now headed up by ex-Castleford Tigers ace Jake Webster, Keighley ended up 2nd in League 1 last term, finishing seven points behind champions Oldham before bowing out of the play-offs with a defeat to Hunslet.

The partnership – a common one in rugby league – will see players from both sides able to play for one another, though in the most part will allow Warrington‘s fringe players the opportunity to gain first-team experience and play competitive rugby league in the third tier for development purposes.

When a player goes on dual-registration, they will be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player will be restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round in any given week and would not be eligible to play twice over the same weekend if, for example, the Wolves played on a Friday and the Cougars on a Sunday.

LRL RECOMMENDS: An all-time XIII of Super League’s one-game wonders, including Leeds Rhinos’ current CEO, a State of Origin icon and a Castleford Tigers trio

Warrington Wolves announce second dual-registration partners for 2025 in shape of League 1 high-flyers

The dual-registration rule was first introduced in 2013, and plenty of Sam Burgess’ squad were able to get minutes with Widnes last year, including Max Wood, Lucas Green and Zac Bardsley-Rowe.

As their partnership with Keighley was announced, Director of Rugby Gary Chambers said: “We’re excited to start a dual-reg partnership with Keighley for next season. They’re a very well-run and ambitious club who are on the up.

“We’ve formed a good relationship with Steve (Watkinson, Keighley’s Chief Operating Officer) and the coaching team over the past year and they’ve been down to our training facility and sessions on a number of occasions.

“It’s another option for our younger players, along with Widnes, to gain first-team experience in a tough league and competitive environment.”

2025 will be Keighley’s second successive season in League 1 having dropped out of the Championship at the end of the 2023 season.

Cougars chief Watkinson added: “Jake (Webster) and I spent some time at Warrington last season and my first thanks must go to Gary Chambers, Sam Burgess and support staff for their time and the access they have kindly given us.

“Both Jake and I have come away from those meetings with a lot of ideas from the fabulous setup at Warrington and have already started adapting and implementing some of those ideas within our group.

“There’s a lot of synergies between the two clubs and this feels like a great fit for us.

“It’s really refreshing to see such young talent coming through at Warrington and it’s great that Gary and Sam both see Keighley Cougars as a place for that talent to be nurtured

“Internally, we’ve been working really hard on our environment and I believe that is a reflection of this partnership.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League-linked winger seals NRL contract for 2025 as future confirmed