Castleford Tigers’ eye-catching potential line-up for 2025 if all rumoured targets sign

Castleford Tigers’ 2024 campaign is now over, and they can now look ahead to an improved 2025 at the Jungle.

The Fords have taken some positive steps this year under Craig Lingard, and have ended their season higher up the table (10th) and on more competition points (15) than in 2023.

Despite this growth, they still need to add some more players to their squad if they want to be looking further up the table. Lingard has already hinted at possible recruits being drafted in over the coming weeks, and they’ve been linked with moves for NRL duo Mat Croker and Daejarn Asi.

They have already dipped into the market to bring in Parramatta Eels’ Zac Cini, and also made the loan signings of twins Innes and Louis Senior permanent deals to keep them at the Jungle for the foreseeable.

But with a few new faces in the mix, how will Castleford Tigers line-up in 2025? Here is our predicted line-up of how they could shape up – if they sign all of their rumoured targets.

Tex Hoy

The mid-season arrival of Tex Hoy has proved to be an incredibly shrewd piece of business from the Tigers, and he should retain his starting spot next year. Hoy made an instant impact following his switch from Hull FC, making 17 appearances and notching seven tries in the process. He is potentially the figurehead of the Fords attack, and will need to step up once again next year.

Innes Senior

The winger has finally found his feet at Super League, and will be one of the first names on the teamsheet again next year. Innes Senior has played every minute of every game for the Fords in his debut season at the Jungle, and tying him down to a long-term deal is a really clever piece of business from Lingard. He has also proved to be a real threat out wide, too, grabbing 17 tries in his 29 appearances in all competitions, so will be looking to replicate these numbers again in 2025.

Zac Cini

The first proper new face in the Fords’ starting 13 should be Zac Cini, who will arrive in West Yorkshire this off-season. The back comes to the Jungle with a point to prove at the top level, with the bulk of his career down under being spent in the NSW Cup. This has still given him some decent gametime at just 24, with 74 appearances across the competition. He does also have some – if limited – NRL game-time, with four appearances to his name; so he will come looking to show he can be a proper first-grade player.

Sam Wood

One of the best signings of the 2024 season, and he should be a key man in their squad for 2025. Prior to picking up a shoulder injury, Sam Wood was one of the form centres in Super League, impressing in all of his 16 appearances for the Fords and attracting the interest of England boss Shaun Wane in the process. He added a genuine strike option to the Cas backline, and this was something they really needed at the backend of last year.

Louis Senior

Joining twin brother, Innes, in the Cas starting backline is Louis Senior. Senior the second joined his brother on an initial loan move early into the 2024 campaign, and looked in good scoring form prior to his season-ending injury with five efforts in his four games. He, like his brother, also came to the Jungle with a point to prove in Super League, and if he can remain fit in 2025 will likely be able to show he is a top quality winger.

Daejarn Asi

Castleford are heavily linked with a play for Parramatta Eels man Daejarn Asi, and if they get him he will slot straight into the halves in 2025. The 24-year-old will come with some decent experience Down Under, with 42 NRL appearances to his name and two Test caps for Samoa as well. He is also the age profile that Cas are after, and will be a long-term signing if they can get him.

Rowan Milnes

Joining Asi in the halves in this team is Rowan Milnes, who has made a steady start to life in West Yorkshire. Milnes has looked fairly solid in his 24 appearances for the Tigers, notching 51 goals from the tee and also grabbing eight tries too. He will also be much better for the time as the starting half-back.

Liam Watts

Stalwart prop Liam Watts has already confirmed he will be around for a while longer, and he should be in the starting 13 next year. Watts brings a wealth of first-class experience to the side, with well over 350 appearances to his name, and this will be crucial to this young squad. He is also still a strong option through the middle.

Liam Horne

The Papua New Guinea international has held the starting hooker shirt in Paul McShane’s absence this season, and following his permanent departure Horne should continue in the role. Horne already has 32 appearances to his name after arriving at the Jungle mid-way through 2023, and has added a nice dynamic to the side in both defence and attack.

Mat Croker

Another NRL recruit linked with a switch to West Yorkshire in 2025 is Newcastle Knights forward Mat Croker. The 25-year-old would bring plenty of top level experience to the club, with 59 NRL appearances to his name since his debut in 2021, but also brings some versatility to the pack with his ability to cover prop and loose forward.

George Lawler

With the impressive Elie El-Zakhem linked with a move away from the club next year, George Lawler could come into the back-row on a permanent basis next year. Lawler’s 2024 season – and possibly career – were under threat following a bleed in his brain, but he has swiftly returned to full health and made a good impact on his return to the side. He will also add some decent experience to the pack, with over 150 top-flight appearances to his name.

Alex Mellor

Whilst he has been forced into the centres for large parts this year, Alex Mellor should return to his natural spot in the back-row in 2025. Mellor is one of the Fords’ most important players, and will also add plenty of experience to the side with nearly 200 professional appearances to his name.

Joe Westerman

Rounding off the starting 13 next year, and leading the side out, will be Joe Westerman. The current co-captain has had to slot into the front-row a lot this year, but like Mellor should return to his normal position in 2025. Westerman’s leadership will be pivotal to the success of the club moving forward, and he too adds some much-needed experience to the side.

Bench

Cain Robb, Muizz Mustapha, Sylvester Namo, Sam Hall.

