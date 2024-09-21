Super League veteran makes retirement call after 16-year professional career

Salford Red Devils forward Andrew Dixon will retire from professional rugby league following a 16-year career at the end of the 2024 season.

The 34-year-old has made 248 career appearances to date for St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Toronto Wolfpack, Toulouse Olympique and Salford Red Devils since making his first-team debut back in 2009.

Dixon played in two Super League Grand Finals for the Saints in 2010 and 2011 before forging a 16-year long career in Super League and the Championship.

The Manchester-born forward, who has made 45 appearances across two spells with Salford, will bring down the curtain on his career at the end of the Red Devils’ 2024 campaign.

“After 16 unforgettable years in professional rugby league, the time has come for me to step away from the game that has given me so much,” Dixon said.

“It’s been an incredible journey, playing for five amazing clubs – St Helens, Leigh, Salford, Toronto and Toulouse. Each club has left a lasting impact on my career and my life, shaping me both as a player and as a person.

“I’ve had the privilege of living out my childhood dream, competing in two Grand Finals, scoring in one, and achieving promotion to the Super League with three incredible clubs: Leigh, Toronto, and Toulouse.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished in my career, and I’m grateful for all the memories, the friendships, and the lessons learned along the way. Rugby league has been my life for so long, and while I’m stepping away from playing, I’ll always remain a part of this incredible community.

|To my wife, Lauren, thank you for being my rock. Your unwavering support, love, and understanding throughout this journey have meant more to me than I could ever express.

“I also want to thank my parents, who have been with me every step of the way. From taking me to my first rugby games playing amateur rugby for Crossfields and Blackbrook as a child. You were there for all the early mornings, long drives, and countless matches, never missing a moment and always believing in me. I couldn’t have achieved this dream without you by my side.

“To my family, friends, team-mates, coaches, and everyone who has been with me through this journey – thank you. I couldn’t have done it without you. I’m excited to see what the future holds, but for now, I’ll cherish every moment of this amazing chapter of my life.

“Lastly, I want to thank the club, fans and community of Salford. I leave the game with a full heart and a lifetime of memories. It’s been an honour.

“With gratitude and love, Dicko.”

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley pays tribute to the retiring Andrew Dixon

Red Devils coach Paul Rowley, who coached Dixon at Leigh, Toronto and now Salford, paid tribute to the retiring Dixon.

“I would like to congratulate Dicko on a fantastic career,” Rowley said. “He’s been the ultimate pro and the best team-mate from start to finish.

“On behalf of the club, he’s always welcome back, but on a personal note he is more than just a player, he’s a loyal and trusted friend that I’ve had the good fortune of sharing many great times with.

“Our friendship is one built from a mutual respect and honesty and as always, this is the best bit about rugby league – the people you meet and the memories you make. In the words of our friend Adam Sidlow – ‘blessed’.”

