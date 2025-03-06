Salford Red Devils’ players have been paid their February salaries on the eve of their crucial game against Castleford Tigers, Love Rugby League has been told.

The Red Devils’ squad have been waiting for their pay for almost a week, stemming back to the original deadline of last Thursday being missed by the club’s new ownership group.

That led the players to effectively refuse to train until a breakthrough was made on payment of salaries, putting their game at Castleford on Friday night in jeopardy.

However, the club named a 17-man squad on Wednesday featuring many of their big names, but which still complied with salary cap restrictions imposed upon the club by the RFL.

That led to raised hopes that a deal could go through for the players to be paid before the game – with the initial deadline of the middle of this week nudged back to Friday.

But now, on Thursday evening, Salford’s players have finally been paid, bringing at least one part of the dispute to a conclusion.

There are still several hurdles to be cleared before Salford can be brought out of special measures by the governing body – including significant proof of funding that will satisfy the RFL they can survive in the medium to long-term.

But crucially, Salford’s players will now take to the field on Friday evening as expected for a game between two winless sides at the start of 2025.

It is a major boost for the club, with the new owners telling the RFL on Wednesday they had full confidence in being able to fund the club through the initial difficulties that have engulfed their takeover.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 NRL to ‘save’ Super League as details of takeover offer emerge

👉🏻 Super League predictions: Jon Wells’ Round 4 picks including bold St Helens call

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils pay deadline pushed back as players union enter dispute

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards coach makes Las Vegas admission as Derek Beaumont verdict signalled