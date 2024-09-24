Gold Coast Titans half-back Tanah Boyd’s name has been circulated to clubs in Super League on the hunt for a potential option in the spine for 2025, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Boyd has spent his entire career with the Titans, with the 24-year-old making his debut for the NRL club in 2019. However, having been a regular in the side in the last two seasons, he has found opportunities harder to come by in 2024.

Boyd was limited to just nine appearances for the Titans this season – featuring in seven of their first nine league games but then only two more across the remainder of the season. That wasn’t helped by the fact he suffered a wrist injury midway through the year.

And Love Rugby League has learned that has name has been offered up as a potential option by the player’s management Down Under as Super League clubs continue with their recruitment plans for 2025.

Boyd remains under contract for next season with the Titans but has been given permission to seek opportunities elsewhere due to his limited playing time.

Gold Coast have a number of frontline halves ahead of Boyd next season including Kieran Foran. He can also play at fullback, but would be behind Jayden Campbell in the pecking order for that role.

And with no NRL deal yet secured, Boyd’s management have turned to Super League as a potential landing spot for a player still only 24 and with arguably his best years ahead of him.

There are still some clubs on the hunt for a half-back in 2025, despite many clubs concluding their overseas recruitment and filling their quota spots.

And a player of Boyd’s calibre would likely attract interest should the player be willing to end his stay with the Titans and chance his arm in Super League at some stage.

