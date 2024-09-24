Leigh Leopards have been linked with a move to sign Dolphins centre Tesi Niu in 2025 – but reports Down Under are suggesting the Tongan international has played himself into a possible new deal in the NRL.

Niu has been heavily linked with a move to Super League for months. Love Rugby League revealed in May that Niu had been offered to English clubs, with his future at the Dolphins uncertain and the centre off-contract at the end of this season.

Reports then emerged suggesting Leigh were favourites to sign Niu next season, with the player struggling to hold down a regular spot in the side under Wayne Bennett this year.

Niu made just seven NRL appearances and his time in the competition appeared to be coming to an end. However, that may now yet change after a stellar display in the weekend’s Queensland Cup final.

Niu starred for Norths Devils with a man of the match effort during the 34-20 win against Redcliffe Dolphins – another of the Dolphins’ feeder sides – to help Norths secure their third title in four years.

And reports in Australia are now suggesting that his performance in that game may be enough to alert NRL clubs to an opportunity to a player with undoubted potential.

If he were to land in Super League with Leigh, he would represent a major coup for a Leopards side who have already added strike in the likes of Newcastle Knights star David Armstrong for 2025.

“I thought Tesi Nui had a game to remember… he was so dangerous with the footy… got through a lot of work,” Norths Devils coach Dave Elliott said after the game.

Niu scored nine tries in his 14 Queensland Cup appearances this season – and his future now appears to be back up in the air once again.

READ NEXT: St Helens dealt huge Moses Mbye blow as Curtis Sironen fitness update provided