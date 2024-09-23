St Helens star Moses Mbye’s season looks set to be over – with the hooker definitely ruled out of this weekend’s Super League play-off tie at Warrington Wolves.

Mbye pulled out of the Saints line-up just minutes before last weekend’s defeat at Leigh Leopards, with the hooker suffering a calf injury during the warm-up.

And Saints coach Paul Wellens confirmed on Monday that Mbye was highly unlikely to feature again this season – with only the Grand Final a possible return fixture should the Saints progress that far in the play-offs.

Wellens told Love Rugby League: “Moses is a three to four week calf injury, we’re thinking. We’ll continue to monitor that but it doesn’t look very good. He won’t be in contention from now until the end of the year but it could change if we get to a Grand Final.”

Wellens insisted he has full confidence in youngster Jake Burns to cover for Mbye alongside Daryl Clark, with the pair likely to be used in tandem at Warrington on Saturday evening.

He said of Burns: “He’s shown he can compete against big sides in big games and he gives us a different option. I’ve got a few more things to think about in terms of team selection but we have absolutely every confidence in Jake.”

The Saints could get one boost on the injury front though, with forward Curtis Sironen in contention to feature. Sironen has been ruled out for the last month with a calf problem of his own but Wellens admitted he could come into contention for Saturday dependent on how he trains this week.

When asked if Sironen could return, Wellens said: “Potentially. He’s running and he’s upping his work with the physios today (Monday) so a lot will determine on how he responds to that. But we won’t take an unnecessary risk with him.”

