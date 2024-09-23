London Broncos appear set for a turbulent winter – after their owner and backer David Hughes has confirmed he will be leaving the club.

Hughes has bankrolled the Broncos – and rugby league in the south of England – for well over 20 years, and been responsible for the club’s success.

But he will now walk away, with the club cast adrift under IMG’s gradings system and likely unable to return to Super League for a number of years to come due to their poor score.

They were graded 27th last year and while they will improve on that this year, it will still be nowhere near enough to threaten for a place in the top-flight.

And Hughes has now decided the time is right for a change at the top of the club and has appealed for interested parties to step forward and continue to support London’s efforts to strengthen the game in the south.

Hughes said: “After 27 eventful years of which we spent 20 years in the Super League, I have decided on behalf of myself and the Hughes family that we will step down at the end of the season. We will make every effort to facilitate anyone interested in taking over the club to lead it through the Championship. READ NEXT: The Super League players facing bans including Leigh Leopards and Hull KR stars “We would ask any interested party to contact Jason Loubser at London Broncos at Jason.loubser@londonbroncosrl.com.”