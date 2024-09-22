Nathan Cleary has been linked with a remarkable move to Super League according to reports in Australia.

However, don’t get your hopes up of seeing the Penrith Panthers and Australia superstar playing at a stadium in the UK any time soon: because those reports have quickly been shot down.

The Daily Telegraph have revealed that a ‘crazy rumour’ has been circulating suggesting that Cleary was seeking a possible move to Super League, and was considering taking a year off from the NRL.

That is due to the fact his partner, Australian football star Mary Fowler, plays in the UK for Women’s Super League side Manchester City. It has perhaps unsurprisingly led to suggestions Cleary could continue his rugby league career in England in order to be closer to Fowler.

However, the report in the Telegraph has ended any talk of that happening, with the Panthers reportedly adamant that Cleary has not once insinuated he would be keen to move to Super League.

If, by some form of a miracle, Cleary did fancy a switch to England, he would undisputedly be one of the biggest names ever to grace Super League.

Arguably the world’s premiere player, Cleary has been at the top of the NRL for a number of years and has been integral to the dynasty Penrith have built under Nathan’s father, Ivan.

Cleary admitted earlier this year in the run-up to the World Club Challenge that he would be open to a possible move to Super League later in his career.

He said: “Yes, I’m not against it. I have a pretty open mind to that kind of stuff. I think just being able to experience different cultures and different experiences is something I enjoy doing. I’m not closed off to that idea.”

However, it seems that for now, any hopes fans had of seeing Cleary play in the competition have had to be parked.

