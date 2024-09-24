Warrington Wolves had been linked with a move to sign England rugby union prop Ellis Genge: but he has ultimately signed a new contract with Premiership side Bristol Bears.

Reports on Monday from iNews suggested that the Wolves were eyeing up an audacious move to bring Genge to the club, with Wire chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick striking up a relationship with the forward over the summer.

Any move would have been exempt from the salary cap too, with Warrington able to exploit a loophole in the cap’s new talent dispensation system to bring Genge to the club and have him count as £0 on the cap.

However, that deal is now off – with Genge committing his long-term future to Bristol.

And the forward said it was an ‘easy decision’ to remain with the club despite the links to Super League.

“It was an easy one for me,” he said. “I’m from here and when I put a Bristol shirt on, it actually means something to me. I probably am on par with how passionate I am about playing for England as what I am for playing for Bristol.”

It would not have been the first time Wire had dipped their toes into union to sign a prominent and high-profile player from the 15-man code.

They signed Northampton Saints and England star Luther Burrell in 2019 – but he only made eight appearances for the Super League side before returning to union to join Newcastle Falcons.

Genge would have been an even more significant signing given his place in the England rugby union setup too, but any notion of him switching codes has now been firmly parked.

He will instead be remaining in union with Bristol after committing his long-term future to the club.

