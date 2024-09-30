The identity of this year’s NRL and Super League champions will determine on what side of the world the 2025 World Club Challenge is held – or whether it even takes place at all.

Love Rugby League has learned that no details have yet been set in stone for next year’s event, which was won by Super League champions Wigan Warriors in 2024 after a thrilling victory over three-time NRL champions, Penrith Panthers.

That is because all parties are waiting to see who emerges triumphant in both Grand Finals over the next fortnight, with the winners of each shaping whether the game is held in England, Australia – or whether it is shelved.

The issues revolve largely around Super League and the NRL heading to Las Vegas in 2025. With only a limited window due to an increasingly-congested club calendar, there are doubts over the availability of certain sides.

However, Love Rugby League has been told that should Melbourne Storm – who are not attending Vegas in 2025 – win this week’s NRL Grand Final then the World Club Challenge will take place in England. The Storm are understood to be keen to travel to England to make the event happen if they are crowned NRL champions.

Wigan and Warrington are heading to Las Vegas next year to face one another but they will not travel until the Sunday of the week pencilled in for the World Club Challenge, allowing the game to be held in England on the Saturday should Melbourne win the NRL Grand Final.

But if the Panthers clinch a fourth successive title this weekend, that is where the situation begins to get complicated. Penrith are believed to be unwilling to travel to England due to their Vegas commitments – and would likely only host a World Club Challenge in Australia before they travel to the United States.

But Wigan and Warrington would not have room in their schedule for such a possibility. That means if Penrith win the NRL Grand Final, Hull KR or Leigh would need to win Super League to ensure the event goes ahead in Australia.

If the Warriors or the Wolves win to set up a meeting with Penrith – and two teams who are heading to Las Vegas – it makes it difficult to guarantee the World Club Challenge will be staged from a logistical standpoint.

There has been no reluctance from any side to take part. In fact as mentioned, Melbourne are keen to throw their weight behind a trip to England if they win the Grand Final and set up camp and embrace the event, just like Penrith did this year.

But with the Panthers on the schedule for Vegas in 2025 against Cronulla Sharks, they would be unable to come to England.