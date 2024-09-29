Super League semi-finals confirmed: Fixtures, key dates, venues and TV coverage

Drew Darbyshire
Mikey Lewis, George Williams, Jai Field, Edwin Ipape Alamy

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), George Williams (Warrington), Jai Field (Wigan) and Edwin Ipape (Leigh) in action

The schedule for the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs has now been locked in following a pulsating weekend of action.

Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves have progressed to the semi-finals after enjoying nail-biting wins over Salford Red Devils and St Helens respectively this weekend.

Adrian Lam’s Leigh side won 14-6 at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night, whilst match-winning drop goal from George Williams sealed a 23-22 victory for Warrington in golden point against St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan Warriors and Hull Kingston Rovers had a weekend off as they already guaranteed their home semi-finals after finishing inside the top two following the conclusion of the regular Super League campaign.

The first semi-final will get underway on Friday night, with Hull KR hosting Warrington Wolves at Sewell Group Craven Park – live exclusively on Sky Sports (8pm).

And the second semi-final is staged on Saturday as Wigan Warriors welcome neighbours Leigh Leopards to the Brick Community Stadium in a Battle of the Borough clash – also live on Sky Sports (5:30pm) as well as the BBC.

And, as previously known, the Super League Grand Final will be staged at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12, with a 6pm kick-off.

Below is everything we know about the 2024 Super League semi-finals schedule, including key dates, kick-off times and TV coverage…

Super League play-off semi-finals details

Semi-final 1 – Friday, October 4 @ Sewell Group Craven Park

Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves, Sky Sports (8pm)

Semi-final 2 – Saturday, October 5 @ The Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards, Sky Sports and BBC Sport (5:30pm)

Grand Final – Saturday, October 12

Semi-final 1 winner vs semi-final 2 winner – Sky Sports (6pm)

