Super League semi-finals confirmed: Fixtures, key dates, venues and TV coverage

The schedule for the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs has now been locked in following a pulsating weekend of action.

Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves have progressed to the semi-finals after enjoying nail-biting wins over Salford Red Devils and St Helens respectively this weekend.

Adrian Lam’s Leigh side won 14-6 at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night, whilst match-winning drop goal from George Williams sealed a 23-22 victory for Warrington in golden point against St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan Warriors and Hull Kingston Rovers had a weekend off as they already guaranteed their home semi-finals after finishing inside the top two following the conclusion of the regular Super League campaign.

The first semi-final will get underway on Friday night, with Hull KR hosting Warrington Wolves at Sewell Group Craven Park – live exclusively on Sky Sports (8pm).

And the second semi-final is staged on Saturday as Wigan Warriors welcome neighbours Leigh Leopards to the Brick Community Stadium in a Battle of the Borough clash – also live on Sky Sports (5:30pm) as well as the BBC.

And, as previously known, the Super League Grand Final will be staged at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12, with a 6pm kick-off.

Below is everything we know about the 2024 Super League semi-finals schedule, including key dates, kick-off times and TV coverage…

Super League play-off semi-finals details

Semi-final 1 – Friday, October 4 @ Sewell Group Craven Park

Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves, Sky Sports (8pm)

Semi-final 2 – Saturday, October 5 @ The Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards, Sky Sports and BBC Sport (5:30pm)

Grand Final – Saturday, October 12

Semi-final 1 winner vs semi-final 2 winner – Sky Sports (6pm)

